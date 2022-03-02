Compass to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences. Robert Reffkin, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, and Kristen Ankerbrandt, Chief Financial Officer, will both present at:

2022 Wedbush Real Estate Technology Conference on Thursday March 3 at 10:40 a.m. ET .

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday March 8 at 7:10 p.m. ET .

Both live and replay versions of the presentations will be available under the Events & Presentations section of the Compass Investor Relations website, https://investors.compass.com .

About Compass

Founded in 2012, Compass is a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, providing an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

