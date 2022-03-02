Children's Hospital Colorado to Address President Biden's State of the Union Speech Identifying the Urgent Need for Youth Mental Health Policies Media Availability Today in Response to President Biden's National Strategy on Mental Health

AURORA, Colo., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Children's Hospital Colorado experts will be available to answer reporter questions in response to President Joe Biden's comments about youth mental health in the State of the Union. On Tuesday, the White House released a national strategy to improve the mental health system across the country. Children's Hospital Colorado applauds the Biden Administration for elevating this issue during the State of the Union and identifying policies that can have an immediate and demonstrable impact on children, youth and families.

During the State of the Union, President Biden remarked that children have had their lives and education "turned upside down." Although tremendous problems persist across the youth mental health system, policy and funding solutions exist. Children's Hospital Colorado calls on the Colorado congressional delegation and the U.S. Congress to move promptly and advance youth mental health legislation.

Ron-Li Liaw, MD, Mental Health-In-Chief at Children's Hospital Colorado states, "We simply can't keep up with the unprecedented need, and a new level of support is required. We are experiencing a literal deluge of kids engaging in serious self-harm and attempting to take their own lives on a daily basis. President Biden's plan could be just the help we need to turn the tide on this crisis."

Heidi Baskfield, JD, Vice President of Population Health and Advocacy at Children's Hospital Colorado states, "The Biden plan is historic and demanding of praise. The national strategy requires thoughtful design and thorough implementation to avoid becoming a symbolic policy gesture."

In response to the skyrocketing demand for youth mental health services between 2019 and 2021, Children's Hospital Colorado declared a youth mental health state of emergency in May 2021 and six months later, released "Emergency Response: The Children and Youth Mental Health Policy Playbook" with federal, state and local mental health policy recommendations. In 2021, Children's Hospital Colorado had more than 6,500 emergency department behavioral health visits of kids in crisis across its pediatric system, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

If you would like to interview Dr. Liaw or Ms. Baskfield, please contact Elizabeth Whitehead at Elizabeth.Whitehead@childrenscolorado.org or 720-777-6388.

