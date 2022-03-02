Breakthru Beverage Group to Acquire J.J. Taylor's Minnesota Beer Business

NEW YORK and MINNEAPOLIS, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Breakthru Beverage Group and J.J. Taylor Companies announced they have signed an agreement for Breakthru to acquire and integrate J.J. Taylor's Minnesota beer business into Breakthru Beverage. The move enhances Breakthru's Minnesota beer portfolio and further strengthens the company's Midwest position as they continue to expand service capabilities to customers and supplier partners. Expected to close later this spring, the deal also brings enhanced operational capabilities to Twin Cities beer distribution as Breakthru consolidates its beer portfolio into J.J. Taylor's state-of-the-art 600,000 square-foot warehouse.

"There's great synergy between our companies in Minnesota. This combination will dramatically enhance operations in the Twin Cities and reinforces our commitment to this market as we deploy our full suite of best-in-class capabilities and digital resources to help supplier and customer partners better reach their target consumers and drive results," said Tom Bené, Breakthru Beverage Group President and CEO. "This is another strong step in our overall growth agenda, where we remain focused on strengthening our position throughout the United States and Canada."

Upon completion of the acquisition, Breakthru will begin migrating its beer portfolio to the J.J. Taylor warehouse which will enhance the company's operational expertise as demand for beer increases in the summer season. The company will have a well-rounded portfolio of more than 65 domestic, imported and local and national craft beer brands.

"We are pleased with the sale of our Minnesota business to Breakthru and are confident the newly combined team will continue our legacy of 'First Choice' service in the Twin Cities," noted John Taylor, J.J. Taylor Companies Chairman, President and CEO.

Breakthru intends to rely on the passion and well-established expertise of the J.J. Taylor team—including Chris Morton and Bob Thies, who will assume leadership roles once the deal is closed—with the goal of expanding their associate salesforce to become the best and easiest distributor to work with in the state. At this time, both Breakthru's Minnesota operations and J.J. Taylor will remain focused on business as usual, with the transaction expected to close this spring, subject to usual and customary closing conditions.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit www.BreakthruBev.com.

About J.J. Taylor Companies, Inc.

J.J. Taylor Companies, Inc. is the First Choice beer wholesaler for its Employees, Customers, and Suppliers. With a world-class portfolio and a people-centric approach, the Company has earned a reputation as an industry leader for its ability to mix innovation with reliable execution. J.J. Taylor has won awards from every major supplier; including "Craft Distributor of the Year." Family owned and operated since 1958. Learn more at www.JJTaylor.com

