GEICO Motorcycle Joins the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's Ride for Kids Program as National Partner in Advance of 2022 Riding Season

ATLANTA and CHEVY CHASE, Md., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of World Cancer Day (Feb. 4), and International Childhood Cancer Day (Feb. 15), another partner has committed to fighting for a world without pediatric brain tumors, the deadliest childhood cancer. GEICO Motorcycle joins American Honda and the Comoto Family of Brands as a National Partner for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation's (PBTF's) Ride for Kids program.

Every day, 13 children and teens are diagnosed with a brain tumor, the deadliest form of childhood cancer. Every day after, they are in a fight for their life. It's a fight the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is here to help families win. A leader in the brain tumor and childhood cancer communities, PBTF’s mission of Care. Cure. Thrive. reflects its commitment to curing all pediatric brain tumors and transforming how children and their families are cared for. Learn more at www.curethekids.org. (PRNewsfoto/Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome GEICO Motorcycle to the Ride for Kids family," says Bob McNamara, PBTF's National Director of Fundraising and Community Engagement. "Seeing industry leaders stand up for kids battling brain tumors, while rallying the motorcycle community to join our fight, is one of the reasons that Ride for Kids continues to thrive year after year. Partnerships like these are great for our riders and the families we serve."

Throughout the 2022 Ride for Kids season, GEICO Motorcycle will promote Ride for Kids registration, fundraising, and participation with National Ride for Kids Day. GEICO Motorcycle is also participating in events leading up to National Ride for Kids Day, including the REVER riding challenge, benefiting Ride for Kids. REVER, part of the Comoto Family of Brands, and GEICO Motorcycle are presenting sponsors for the challenge which will encourage riders to track their miles on the REVER mobile application.

"GEICO is honored to help the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation in the fight against childhood brain tumors," says Tammy Moore, assistant vice president at GEICO. "By supporting Ride for Kids in 2022, we can help support children and adolescents diagnosed with a brain tumor and help families in need across the country."

With the support of national industry partners like GEICO Motorcycle, PBTF's Ride for Kids continues to grow and further establish its place as the most successful charity motorcycle event in the nation. Ride for Kids looks to build on the success of 2021 and reach its $1.8 million fundraising goal this year. Ride for Kids fundraising dollars are critical for PBTF. The money supports pioneering pediatric brain tumor research and family support programs, including information to help families navigate the journey as soon as symptoms start, emergency financial assistance, and emotional support.

Ride for Kids gives motorcyclists across the nation the opportunity to come together to ride in their respective cities and raise money to help children with brain tumors—the leading cause of cancer death in children. For more information on the 2022 Ride for Kids and how to participate please visit www.rideforkids.org.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 30 million vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO employs more than 41,000 associates countrywide. GEICO constantly strives to make lives better by protecting people against unexpected events while saving them money and providing an outstanding customer experience. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life, and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Visit geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

About the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

Every day, 13 children and teens are diagnosed with a brain tumor, the deadliest and most common form of cancer in kids under 15. Every day after, they are in a fight for their life. It's a fight the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is here to help families win. The largest patient advocacy funder of pediatric brain tumor research and the leading champion for families and survivors, PBTF's mission of Care. Cure. Thrive. reflects our commitment to curing all pediatric brain tumors and transforming how children and their families are cared for. Since 1991, PBTF has provided strategic leadership and funding to accelerate the number of targeted therapies for children battling brain tumors today, while equipping families with the patient-family education, financial relief, and emotional support they need to navigate their child's journey. A world without childhood brain tumors is possible when we work together to put kids first. Learn more at www.curethekids.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation