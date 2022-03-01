Canon Solutions America Announces New Strategic Relationship with A&J Visual Solutions

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., is pleased to announce its newest strategic relationship with A&J Visual Solutions, a leading solutions provider dedicated to fostering continuous growth and enhancing customer experience with innovative technology and services.

As an authorized Canon Solutions America partner, A&J Visual Solutions will now be able to offer its customers all the benefits of Canon's award-winning range of Arizona flatbed printers and its revolutionary Colorado UVgel roll-to-roll 1600 series, together with best-in-class service delivered through the Canon ProCare after-sales service program. Both the Colorado and Arizona printers deliver breakthrough productivity and automation, as well as offer exceptional imaging quality on a broad range of media and low maintenance costs.

A&J Visual Solutions is fully equipped and ready to offer customers creative solutions that meet new and existing demands as well as help customers diversify into new markets with exciting, highly profitable applications.

"We are excited to offer our customers an introduction to Canon Solutions America products and services, allowing our clients to take advantage of Canon's best-in-class devices and offerings," said Jack Weiszberger, president and CEO of A&J Visual Solutions. "With the increased demand for delivering fast turnarounds for signage and graphics, this new partnership will give customers an opportunity to increase their output and drive down their costs."

"When fostering new collaborative relationships, we look for shared goals and objectives that align with our corporate commitments, and we are excited to be joining forces with A&J Visual Solutions," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. "I am confident that our expertise in the Large Format Graphics print space, combined with A&J Visual Solutions' keen industry knowledge and support offerings, will deliver comprehensive solutions that will help our print customers overcome new and existing obstacles."

About A&J Visual Solutions

A&J Visual Solutions was founded over a decade ago by Jack Weiszberger with a mission to find new and exciting solutions for their customers. With passion and a unique approach in the marketplace, the company offers exceptional knowledge and exceeds service levels in the industry. This has made A&J Visual Solutions a provider that customers rely on to foster continuing growth and enhance their ability to be on the cutting edge of their customers' requirements.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com .

