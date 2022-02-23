Valtix Momentum Accelerates with Exceptional Growth in Platform Consumption, Multi-Cloud Security Capabilities, and Industry Accolades

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtix , the industry's first multi-cloud network security platform as a service, continues its rapid growth by completing its first full fiscal year of platform availability, where customer growth continues to increase 60% quarter-on-quarter and also surpassed over one million hours consumed in production in less than twelve months. During this past year, Valtix delivered significant platform updates, a self-service Free Tier, and support for all four major cloud service providers – Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). These milestones showcase the company's commitment to becoming the leader in multi-cloud workload security.

According to a recent Valtix survey, 95% of U.S. IT leaders are making multi-cloud a strategic priority in 2022, with security being top of mind (96%). However only 54% feel highly confident that they have the tools or skills they need to execute. Valtix was built from the ground up to solve for multi-cloud security using the network and can be enabled in just 5 minutes. This empowers security teams to quickly, accurately and securely move business needs at the operational speed of the cloud.

"Three years ago, Valtix started with a bold mission: to protect every workload across every cloud," said Douglas Murray, CEO at Valtix. "In the fall of 2020, the platform went live and I am thrilled to see the significant adoption across AWS, Azure, GCP and Oracle Cloud. We are in a unique position to become the market leader in workload security and I am remarkably grateful to our customers and partners who trust in us to protect their critical assets."

"Enterprises running workloads in public clouds have a multitude of security challenges," said Vishal Jain, CTO at Valtix. "One of the primary challenges is the lack of visibility and control of the connectivity within the workloads running there. Specifically, public cloud connectivity between workloads is relatively open. The cloud service providers give you little control over those communications. Add in open paths to the public internet and the risk of a breach as a result of this control gap is significant."

Key Company Highlights

multi-cloud security research report . Released its well-received

adding support for Oracle Cloud in addition to GCP, AWS and Azure. Announced Valtix 2.9,in addition to GCP, AWS and Azure.

Launched Self-Service Free Tier , the industry's first free multi-cloud security-as-a -service to enable security for departmental and dev/test apps. More than 100 enterprises adopted the Valtix Free Tier within 90 days of release. , the industry's first free multi-cloud security-as-a -service to enable security for departmental and dev/test apps. More than 100 enterprises adopted the Valtix Free Tier within 90 days of release.

Secured flagship customers across multiple industries including financial services, software/SaaS, mobile payments, retail, healthcare and pharmaceutical.

Four of the top global pharmaceutical companies now have cloud workloads secured with Valtix.

Built a security research function from the ground up with meaningful contributions to Log4j response.

Industry Accolades

About Valtix

Valtix is on a mission to enable organizations with security at the speed of the cloud. Deployable in just 5 minutes, Valtix was built to combine robust multi-cloud security with cloud-first simplicity and on-demand scale. Powered by a cloud-native architecture, Valtix provides an innovative approach to cloud network security called Dynamic Multi-Cloud Policy (™), which links continuous visibility with advanced security controls. The result: security that is more effective, adaptable to change, and aligned to cloud agility requirements. Valtix has been recognized as an innovator in numerous industry awards including 2021 top honors in the "Next-Gen in Cloud Security" from Cyber Defense Magazine, SINET-16 Innovator recognition, and inclusion in Gartner's Cool Vendors in Cloud Networking report. Get started with Free Tier at Valtix.com.

