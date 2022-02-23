Sapiens Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Summary Results for Fourth Quarter 2021 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP

Non-GAAP



Q4 2021 Q4 2020 % Change Q4 2021 Q4 2020 % Change Revenue $119.2 $101.7 17.3% $119.9 $102.9 16.4% Gross Profit $48.7 $41.4 17.6% $53.9 $47.0 14.6% Gross Margin 40.8% 40.7% 10 bps 45.0% 45.7% (70) bps Operating Income $15.7 $10.2 53.9% $21.6 $18.7 15.7% Operating Margin 13.2% 10.1% 310 bps 18.0% 18.1% (10) bps Net Income (*) $13.7 $8.3 64.3% $17.7 $14.5 22.3% Diluted EPS $0.25 $0.15 66.7% $0.32 $0.27 18.5%

Summary Results for Full Year 2021 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP % Change Non-GAAP % Change

2021 2020

2021 2020

Revenue $461.0 $382.9 20.4% $463.6 $384.5 20.6% Gross Profit $187.8 $156.0 20.4% $208.3 $172.9 20.4% Gross Margin 40.7% 40.7% - 44.9% 45.0% (10) bps Operating Income $57.5 $45.0 27.7% $81.4 $67.9 19.8% Operating Margin 12.5% 11.8% 70 bps 17.6% 17.7% (10) bps Net income (*) $47.2 $33.8 39.7% $65.5 $52.0 26.1% Diluted EPS $0.85 $0.65 30.8% $1.18 $1.00 18.0%

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

"Sapiens finished the year strong, with fourth quarter non-GAAP revenue growing 16.4% to $119.9 million and non-GAAP operating profit margin of 18.0%, reflecting our ability to maintain profitability despite the cost increases that our industry and many sectors are facing," stated Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens. "Europe was the leading growth region for Sapiens in 2021 with revenue growth organically and with M&A of 38.5% year-over-year. We signed multiple new logos across various segments and experienced a substantial increase in average European deal size. In North America region we delivered mixed results in '21, Life, DECISION, and Reinsurance continued growing steadily, building a solid pipeline for '22. We are pursuing new opportunities and developing a growing pipeline positioning Sapiens to deliver improved total growth in North America by the second half of '22."

"Today, the majority of our new wins are delivered on the cloud," continued Mr. Al-Dor. "We have recently announced a new Chief Technology and Information Officer, Ilan Buganim, who brings vast technology experience from his numerous leadership positions. Ilan will lead our cloud journey and is responsible for developing a coherent view across all of our product offering. Sapiens' emphasis on product innovation continues to earn industry analysts' awards and recognition from the market."

"We are introducing 2022 guidance for non-GAAP revenue in a range of $495 million to $500 million, and non-GAAP operating margin in a range of 17.0% to 17.3%," which on constant currency base represent organic growth of 9.1% and profitability level of 18.2% at the mid- point range of our guidance concluded Mr. Al-Dor.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast today, February 23, 2022 at 9:30 am. Eastern Time (4:30 pm. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.

Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): + 1-888-642-5032; International: +972-3-918-0609; UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/ir-events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event, at the same link for 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted for valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalized of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative and agile. Backed by more than 35 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact Investors Contact Shay Assaraf Brett Maas Chief Marketing Officer, Sapiens Managing Partner, Hayden IR Shay.assaraf@sapiens.com +1 646-536-7331

Brett.Maas@HaydenIR.com





Kimberly Rogers

Managing Director, Hayden IR

+1 541-904-5075

kim@HaydenIR.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended

Year ended





December 31,

December 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020





(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



















Revenue

119,225

101,661

461,035

382,903 Cost of revenue

70,561

60,288

273,191

226,929



















Gross profit

48,664

41,373

187,844

155,974



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net

13,891

11,129

54,013

41,358

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

19,041

20,019

76,343

69,613 Total operating expenses

32,932

31,148

130,356

110,971



















Operating income

15,732

10,225

57,488

45,003



















Financial and other expenses (income), net

(311)

1,212

202

3,805 Taxes on income

2,404

611

9,964

7,041







































Net income

13,639

8,402

47,322

34,157



















Attributable to non-controlling interest

(26)

83

151

382



















Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

13,665

8,319

47,171

33,775







































Basic earnings per share

0.25

0.16

0.86

0.67



















Diluted earnings per share

0.25

0.15

0.85

0.65





































Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

to compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

54,902

53,715

54,785

51,208

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used

to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

55,626

54,541

55,561

52,159

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

















GAAP revenue

119,225

101,661

461,035

382,903 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

629

1,275

2,519

1,598 Non-GAAP revenue

119,854

102,936

463,554

384,501

















GAAP gross profit

48,664

41,373

187,844

155,974 Revenue adjustment

629

1,275

2,519

1,598 Amortization of capitalized software

2,084

1,931

7,679

6,558 Amortization of other intangible assets

2,556

2,465

10,253

8,811 Non-GAAP gross profit

53,933

47,044

208,295

172,941

















GAAP operating income

15,732

10,225

57,488

45,003 Gross profit adjustments

5,269

5,671

20,451

16,967 Capitalization of software development

(2,256)

(1,604)

(7,911)

(5,798) Amortization of other intangible assets

1,311

1,204

5,377

3,316 Stock-based compensation

1,274

1,240

4,801

3,987 Acquisition-related costs (*)

260

1,930

1,198

4,447 Non-GAAP operating income

21,590

18,666

81,404

67,922

















GAAP net income attributable to

Sapiens' shareholders

13,665

8,319

47,171

33,775 Operating income adjustments

5,858

8,441

23,916

22,919 Tax effect on NON-GAAP adjustment

(1,842)

(2,299)

(5,550)

(4,735) Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Sapiens' shareholders

17,681

14,461

65,537

51,959

















Diluted earnings per share

0.32

0.27

1.18

1.00

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

55,626

54,541

55,561

52,159



















(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

U.S. dollars in thousands







Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















GAAP operating profit

15,732

10,225

57,488

45,003

















Non-GAAP adjustments:















Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred

revenue

629

1,275

2,519

1,598 Amortization of capitalized software

2,084

1,931

7,679

6,558 Amortization of other intangible assets

3,867

3,669

15,630

12,127 Capitalization of software development

(2,256)

(1,604)

(7,911)

(5,798) Stock-based compensation

1,274

1,240

4,801

3,987 Compensation related to acquisition and

acquisition-related costs

260

1,930

1,198

4,447

















Non-GAAP operating profit

21,590

18,666

81,404

67,922

















Depreciation

1,989

1,366

5,360

4,698

















Adjusted EBITDA

23,579

20,032

86,764

72,620



















Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020



















Revenues 119,854

118,442

115,036

110,222

102,936 Gross profit 53,933

53,413

51,720

49,229

47,044 Operating income 21,590

21,019

19,795

19,000

18,666 Adjusted EBITDA 23,579

22,144

20,920

20,120

20,032 Net income to Sapiens' shareholders 17,681

16,976

15,975

14,908

14,461



















Diluted earnings per share 0.32

0.31

0.29

0.27

0.27

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands



Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020



















North America 48,872

48,952

46,767

44,754

47,303 Europe 62,416

59,707

59,718

57,642

49,225 Rest of the World 8,566

9,783

8,551

7,826

6,408



















Total 119,854

118,442

115,036

110,222

102,936

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow

U.S. dollars in thousands



Q4 2021

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020



















Cash-flow from operating activities 27,386

14,556

26,845

11,755

21,030 Increase in capitalized software development costs (2,256)

(2,064)

(1,959)

(1,632)

(1,604) Capital expenditures (801)

(1,082)

(1,082)

(821)

(725) Free cash-flow 24,329

11,410

23,804

9,302

18,701



















Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related

costs(*) (**) 407

477

-

1,280

2,363



















Adjusted free cash-flow 24,736

11,887

23,804

10,582

21,064

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

U.S. dollars in thousands







December 31,

December 31,





2021

2020





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

190,243

152,561

Short-term bank deposit

20,000

30,000

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

76,261

65,409

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

13,841

19,388













Total current assets

300,345

267,358











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property and equipment, net

14,458

16,970

Severance pay fund

5,954

6,582

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

343,283

363,597

Operating lease right-of-use assets

43,665

54,390

Other long-term assets

7,288

5,264













Total long-term assets

414,648

446,803











TOTAL ASSETS

714,993

714,161











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Trade payables

5,008

5,389

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

19,796

19,796

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

76,450

75,119

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

10,827

9,924

Deferred revenue

39,614

34,548













Total current liabilities

151,695

144,776











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

78,986

98,676

Deferred tax liabilities

15,360

16,010

Other long-term liabilities

12,144

12,129

Long-term operating lease liabilities

38,751

48,773

Redeemable non-controlling interest

101

517

Accrued severance pay

9,236

9,586













Total long-term liabilities

154,578

185,691











EQUITY



408,720

383,694











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

714,993

714,161

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands



For the twelve months ended December 31,

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income 47,322

34,157 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Impairment of right of use asset 1,439

351 Depreciation and amortization 28,669

23,383 Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures 106

134 Capital loss from sale of property and equipment (60)

44 Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees 4,801

3,987







Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:





Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables (13,937)

(5,168) Deferred tax liabilities, net (1,902)

(16) Other operating assets 17,743

(2,049) Trade payables (529)

(1,344) Other operating liabilities (8,415)

1,435 Deferred revenues 4,930

2,992 Accrued severance pay, net 375

349







Net cash provided by operating activities 80,542

58,255







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment (3,786)

(2,633) Proceeds from (Investment in) deposits 10,031

(30,397) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,111

12 Proceeds from restricted deposit used for completed acquisition -

22,890 Net cash paid for acquisitions 831

(109,052) Capitalized software development costs (7,911)

(5,798) Acquisition of intellectual property (151)

(2,810)







Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 125

(127,788)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from employee stock options exercised 2,038

5,050 Distribution of dividend (20,255)

(7,044) Repayment of Series B Debenture (19,796)

(9,898) Issuance of Series B Debentures, net of issuance expenses -

60,346 Receipt of short-term loan -

20,000 Repayment of loan -

(20,000) Payment of contingent considerations (926)

(538) Acquisition of non-controlling interests (990)

(147) Dividend to non-controlling interest (31)

- Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance expenses -

108,737







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (39,960)

156,506







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,025)

(707)







Increase in cash and cash equivalents 37,682

86,266 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 152,561

66,295







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 190,243

152,561

Debentures Covenants

As of December 31, 2021, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million .

Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $406.5 million .

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (36.78)%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.27).

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/585787/Sapiens_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation