JetBrains Presents 2022 Annual Highlights -- Its Community Reaches 12.8M Developers Across the Globe

PRAGUE, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JetBrains, the company that created an extended family of integrated development environments (IDE) for various programming languages and team collaboration tools, presents its 2022 Annual Report. JetBrains launched new significant products in the past year, including DataSpell, Qodana, Compose Multiplatform, and a closed preview of Fleet, opened a new office in Shanghai, and grew its community to over 12.8 million developers globally.

Founded on a single product, JetBrains' portfolio now boasts 34 tools and over 7,000 marketplace plugins. In this Annual Report, significant product highlights include:

DataSpell , JetBrains new IDE for data scientists

Qodana , its new Code Quality Platform

Compose Multiplatform , an extension to Jetpack Compose UI framework allowing developers to build Android, desktop, and web apps from a single codebase

Fleet , its next-generation IDE, is ready-to-use without extensive configuration while lightweight and flexible.

JetBrains also released remote development solutions for IntelliJ-based IDEs, launched the cloud version of TeamCity, and updated most of its existing products with new impactful features.

92 out of The Fortune Global Top 100 companies use Jetbrains products. Every day 269 new organizations and 3,271 individuals become JetBrains customers — the numbers increased by 53% and 14% accordingly compared to the previous year. JetBrains also increased its overall revenue by 25% in 2021, with resurgent growth in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region continues to lead the way with 29% revenue growth.

In 2021, 5.3 million developers used Kotlin, a modern programming language designed by JetBrains and adopted by Google as the preferred language for Android development. More than 70% of JetBrains developers write in Kotlin, and now over 200 top universities have courses on Kotlin. JetBrains Mono font released in December 2020 has now been officially added to Google Workspace editors.

In the past year, 44,000 organizations joined Space, JetBrains unified platform covering the entire software development pipeline, from hosting Git repositories, automating CI/CD, publishing packages, and orchestrating cloud dev environments, to managing issues, documents, and chats in one place. In 2021, Space users sent 6.5 million chat messages, resolved 330,000 issues, conducted 95,000 code reviews, and more.

Rider topped the list of JetBrains' fastest-growing products by paying users in 2021 — it has a 40% increase in users compared to the previous year. Next comes DataGrip with a 38% increase, GoLand with 26%, followed by PyCharm and CLion with 23%.

JetBrains has always been a proud supporter of students, educators, research professionals, and seasoned developers looking to expand their knowledge and skills. In 2021, over 1.5 million students and 87,000 teachers received a JetBrains Educational Pack free of charge, 761,000 students received a special 25% discount for JetBrains license renewal upon graduating, and around 2,000 schools and universities received over 154,000 educational subscriptions for classroom assistance. JetBrains added ten new tracks to its Academy and updated its educational products. Moreover, the company became a member of the ESOMAR, a non-profit organization for market, social, and opinion researchers founded in 1947.

JetBrains also supports the open-source community: in 2021, over 6,000 open-source projects received around 11,000 complimentary licenses for non-commercial open-source development. More than 1,000 committers from The Apache Software Foundation and 75 Drupal core contributors received complimentary licenses for their work on open-source projects as a part of their unique partnership with JetBrains. The company also announced the creation of The PHP Foundation, helped the Django Software Foundation and the Python Software Foundation with their fundraising, joined Open Web Docs as a member of its Steering Committee, and launched the OSS Power-Ups initiative to put a spotlight on selected open-source .NET projects.

To support its growing portfolio of tools and services, the company continues to expand its existing product teams and increase the resources available for new products in their early stages of development. In 2021 JetBrains opened its first office in China to better connect with its customers in Asia. JetBrains accepted 256 interns, 73 of which became its employees. The team consists of 1,900 employees in 10 offices across the US, Europe, recently added Asia, and remote locations.

About JetBrains

JetBrains creates intelligent software development tools used by over 12.8 million professionals worldwide, including 92 of the Fortune Global Top 100 companies. JetBrains created 34 products for most programming languages and technologies available and team tools, including IntelliJ IDEA and Space, an all-in-one team collaboration environment. It's the company behind Kotlin, a modern programming language adopted by Google as the preferred language for Android development. JetBrains is headquartered in Prague. For more information, please visit https://www.jetbrains.com/

