Infor and DB Schenker Partner to Deliver Complete Supply Chain Solution

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, and DB Schenker, a leader in supply chain management and logistics solutions, today announced a strategic partnership. The agreement will see DB Schenker's Logistics Service Provider (LSP) business leverage Infor Nexus technology to deliver a comprehensive supply chain solution to customers.

This partnership builds on an established relationship between Infor and DB Schenker, which has already seen the logistics giant become the first third-party logistics (3PL) organisation to deploy Infor Nexus Control Center, and offer a market-leading, predictive estimated-time-of-arrival (ETA) capability. The latest agreement provides DB Schenker's customer base with access to the full range of Infor Nexus technology.

Organisations will benefit from a unique digital supply chain management solution that provides both supplier collaboration and shipping automation, as well as easier cost, factory, and transportation management. This, in turn, will help reduce inventory, improve supply chain resilience, cut costs, and increase operational reliability.

"The cooperation brings together a strong set of performance, technology, and experience of both companies," says Joachim Schaut, vice president global intercontinental supply chain solutions at DB Schenker. "As one of the leading logistics providers, we bring our implementation and execution experience of Infor technology to take on the logistics challenges of our customers. With this full access, we now offer a full range of operational capabilities and a true end-to-end solution. In advancing the connection between digitalization and physical elements of the supply chain, we offer a unique set of supply chain management skills to the marketplace."

"Deploying the full range of Infor Nexus technology will deliver huge value to DB Schenker customers," said Joerg Jung, Infor executive vice president and general manager international. "This will help optimize lead times, reduce costs, and improve responses to sudden external influences. Our predictive analytics combined with IoT solutions can generate more precise container arrival times as well as real-time updates of shipments. Dashboards offer both supply chain overviews and in-depth data, and control centers monitor bottlenecks while calculating possible demurrage and detention costs. This connection of technology to specific, precise business issues will be a hallmark of our partnership and the results it will deliver."

About DB Schenker

With more than 74,500 employees at over 2,100 locations in more than 130 countries, DB Schenker is one of the world's leading logistics providers. The company operates land, air, and ocean transportation services, and it also offers comprehensive solutions for logistics and global supply chain management from a single source. In 2022, DB Schenker celebrates the 150th company anniversary.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time-to-value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers, and we are continually innovating to quickly solve emerging business and industry challenges. Over 65,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees and their deep industry expertise to help overcome market disruptions and achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers, employees, and partners. Visit www.infor.com

