HERFF JONES CELESTIAL JEWELRY COLLECTION LAUNCHES AT MORE THAN 100 COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES ACROSS THE UNITED STATES Herff Jones releases new, elegant jewelry collection inspired by the stars and powered by student insights

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herff Jones, the achievement division of Varsity Brands and the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services, is kicking off 2022 with the highly anticipated, national rollout of its Celestial Collection, which can be viewed here.

Herff Jones Logo (PRNewswire)

Inspired by the stars – and stamped with the seal of customer feedback – the Celestial Collection features three new ring and pendant styles, each with a modern and elegant design to stand the test of time. This new line is officially licensed at over 100 colleges and universities in the United States, with new schools being introduced every day.

"In recent years, we've seen success by shaking up our existing product lines with new styles that are clear differentiators from the class ring company previous generations know, and our Celestial Collection is a perfect example of that modernized look and feel," said Ron Stoupa, Chief Marketing and Product Officer. "We took valuable testimonies from college students and created their dream style, and I fully expect this collection to take off in a great way."

Since August, Herff Jones has been piloting the Celestial Collection at select schools. This collection is such a hit with college students, because the styles were essentially drawn up by their peers. In a recent study, Herff Jones found that 75% of those surveyed prefer more "elegant" styles; they want something that is timeless, heirloom quality and "the kind of jewelry you want to wear for the rest of your life."

"Not many companies can say they have been in business for over 100 years, so we know how to stay relevant and, more importantly, provide our customers with the products they desire. We are excited to see continued innovation in one of our traditional categories and can't wait for people to get their hands on one of these eye-catching pieces," Stoupa said.

Aside from the trending styles desired by today's student, Herff Jones jewelry products are unique in that they are made in the USA by skilled artisans, and students can always be assured they are receiving a product with their school's official seal. For all of the schools we serve, we are the official class ring provider.

To learn more about the Celestial Collection and check to see if this offering is available at your school, visit herff.ly/celestialcollection.

ABOUT HERFF JONES

Indianapolis-based Herff Jones is the leading provider of handcrafted graduation and educational products and services designed to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for students. A division of Varsity Brands, Herff Jones' range of quality products include class rings and jewelry, caps and gowns, yearbooks, diplomas, frames and announcements as well as motivation and recognition programs. Focused on building long-term relationships through a nationwide network of over 2,000 employees and sales partners, the professionals at Herff Jones have been helping elevate the student experience throughout the lifelong journey of education for more than 102 years. For more information about Herff Jones or Varsity Brands, please visit www.herffjones.com or www.varsitybrands.com. Varsity Brands is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity.

MEDIA CONTACT

Bailey Briscoe – corpcomms@herffjones.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Herff Jones