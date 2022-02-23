Emperia Prepares Luxury Fashion Labels For the Metaverse with Its New Virtual Store Management SaaS Solution- Artemis <span class="legendSpanClass">Solution Gives Brands Full Control Over Visual Merchandising and Decor</span>

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emperia, the leading virtual reality retail technology developer for the premium fashion and art sectors, announced today a new SaaS solution, Artemis, that provides luxury fashion brands with full control over product placement, in their virtual stores. Brands can update collections and refresh the space according to seasonal themes, in a matter of 30 minutes, with no technological know-how required.

Emperia is preparing brands for a strong presence in the metaverse with virtual reality 3D stores that communicate the brand narrative through interactive, immersive virtual experiences. Creating a unique virtual experience that captures the essence of the brand and tells its brand story is vital to luxury fashion retailers' e-commerce strategy. Giving designers full control over visual merchandising enables them to keep their virtual store updated with the latest products, while better aligning to their physical locations, allowing them to maintain a strong omnichannel approach.

Emperia's virtual experiences integrate directly into the brand's existing e-commerce solutions, which allows for direct checkout and inventory management.

"The past 12 months have been crucial in our space, with brands starting to switch from a one-of virtual promotional experiences state-of-mind into a notion of creating permanent online, flagship stores, which requires a different look and feel and user experience," says Olga Dogadkina, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Emperia. "With the realization that clients will be using these spaces in the long term, and the need to constantly change/update the virtual store, the same way they would change their physical space, Emperia has created of a platform that enables full customization of both product display as well decor, allowing brands full creative control; a new era in immersive virtual retail experience design."

Using Emperia's data analytics, marketers can optimize product placement, based on user interactions, determine which products are most popular, analyze traffic, and track user activity to increase engagement, customer loyalty and ultimately sales. Data demonstrates that users spend an average of 14 minutes in Emperia's virtual experiences, compared to the average online session duration of static e-commerce websites, which is estimated at two minutes.

About Emperia

Emperia leverages virtual reality technology for the premium fashion and art sectors, providing a realistic virtual experience to consumers, one that communicates a brand narrative that is tailored for the unique environment of the virtual world. Virtual stores can be extended into the metaverse, further- providing brands and their customers with branding cohesion and a seamless transition, from physical to virtual. Emperia's selected clients include leading brands such as Dior, Burberry, Harrods, Christie's, and Getty Images.

London-based, Emperia is the winner of the Plug and Play Brand & Retail Start-up Award and is a British Fashion Council Patron.

