Delinea Closes Year Highlighted by Record Annual Recurring Revenue and New Customer Acquisitions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced the close of a groundbreaking year, delivering annual recurring revenue growth in excess of 35% year-over-year with a Rule of 40 profile. The recently-rebranded company added more than 1,400 new logo customers to its portfolio throughout 2021. This growth was driven by scaled global expansion initiatives and significant product innovation.

After merging PAM leaders Thycotic and Centrify in early 2021, Delinea executed against its 'better together' vision for modern privileged access management throughout the year by working to combine and integrate its existing and proven technology to create a comprehensive, high-powered and full-service PAM offering. Delinea also expanded its executive leadership team in 2021 and appointed several new members to its Board of Directors to support the company's growth plans.

"Delinea has quickly achieved many significant milestones. Our excellent growth in both new customers and annual recurring revenue validates our strong focus on customer success and is supported by the breadth and depth of our portfolio," said Art Gilliland, CEO, Delinea. "In 2022, we look forward to continuing our mission to secure the digital freedom users deserve by delivering easy to use, scalable, and seamless enterprise solutions."

Key highlights include:

Annual recurring revenue growth exceeding 35% for 2021

Concurrently achieved a Rule of 40 profile as a combined company in 2021

Added 1,400+ new customers in 2021

Customer Satisfaction Rating of 4.8 (out of 5.0) by customers

Over 30,000 downloads of Delinea's free tools and solutions trials in 2021

Over 45,000 streams of the 401 Access Denied podcast

Notable 2021 product innovations:

Secret Server : Delivered the first integration with the Delinea unified cloud platform and enhanced security and compliance capabilities for Secret Server, including a new "secret erase" feature, and on-demand master encryption key rotation

Server Suite : Modernized just-in-time privilege elevation via the unified cloud platform, and optimized multi-factor authentication (MFA) redirection to increase convenience, productivity, and security when using multiple administrative accounts

DevOps Secrets Vault : Introduced certificate-based authentication and configurable "time-to-live" for all cloud platforms, and Encryption-as-a-Service that automatically encrypts data for all applications to harden cloud attack surfaces

Account Lifecycle Manager: Expanded centralized service account lifecycle governance to multi-cloud environments, and added integration with cloud vaults including AWS Secrets Manager and Azure Key Vault

Industry recognitions and awards in 2021:

Thycotic and Centrify were both named Leaders again in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for PAM

Thycotic and Centrify were both recognized again as Leaders in the 2021 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for PAM

Thycotic was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the ninth consecutive year

Thycotic was recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Privileged Access Management, and a Gold Winner in the IT World Awards

Centrify was named an Editor's Choice winner in the Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2021, and a Gold Cybersecurity Excellence Award winner for PAM

