Beaumont Morphs into the Mural Capital of Texas as 16 Artists from Across the Country Converge to Create New Masterpieces at Mural Fest

BEAUMONT, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, Texas Monthly said Beaumont was brimming with beautiful murals and quietly boosting its public art scene. Since its inception in 2017, the Downtown Mural project has brought a dozen murals to the city, mainly as a way to dress up the historic downtown. Collectively listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it's one of the only areas like it in the country. While architecturally stunning, like many older cities, could benefit from an influx of color and some youthful energy.

Beaumont's Inaugural Mural Fest kicks off March 2-6, 2022 as 16 artists from around the nation create new masterpieces right before your eyes. (PRNewswire)

Well, quiet no longer because Beaumont's betting big on arts. The flourishing mural scene is about to take center stage as they transform into one of the most colorful cities in Texas right before your eyes. For five days, artists with cult followings from around the country will descend on Beaumont to paint as many walls as they can during the celebration. Calling it Mural Fest, 16 talented muralists will contribute new art to the ever-growing collection as the city more than doubles its mural count virtually overnight.

Taking place March 2-6, 2022, in addition to the art, there will be festivities for the whole community from artisan popup galleries and free craft projects to live music, entertainment, food trucks and vendors in what looks to be a city-wide block party. Whether you can make it to the festival or not, it's worth making a trip to marvel at the finished masterpieces.

"Murals and art are more than just an Instagram or photography fad; they're a form of visual storytelling and an investment in the community," said Christina Lokey, Marketing Director. "We love our local artists and always want to support the area talent with ongoing projects, but this is something completely different and the opportunity to bring something no one's seen before with a convergence of styles from across the nation."

The festival is being produced by the Beaumont Convention and Visitors Bureau in collaboration with Houston-born muralist, artist and educator J Muzacz and Pour09 Bar & Rooftop, who is sponsoring a majority of the event with the support of dozens of local businesses. A big thank you to Golden Mural Paints for donating much of the paint and their support.

About Visit Beaumont : Beaumont is a little bit Cajun, a lot Texan, and 100% unique for the South. Come explore the bayous, birding, and unique culinary landscape and see where the world was changed forever in one of America's original Boomtowns.

