Viasat Named One of Via Satellite Magazine's Top 10 Hottest Satellite Companies for 2022

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Via Satellite magazine announced today that global communications company, Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), has been named one of the Top 10 Hottest Satellite Companies for 2022. The exclusive list, chosen by Via Satellite's editors, was based on expected activity in 2022, a mix of market share, ground-breaking deals, innovative ideas and next-generation technology being delivered to the industry.

"Viasat has long been one of the most admired companies in satellite and has been a technology innovator for many decades," said Mark Holmes, editorial director of Via Satellite. "Viasat has always displayed ambition, and its deal last year to acquire Inmarsat takes the company into an exciting new era. After such a seismic year for Viasat in 2021, it is little surprise that it made our list of the 10 Hottest Satellite Companies in 2022."

"This is an exciting time to be in the space sector—and we're pleased to be recognized by Via Satellite magazine as one of the preeminent companies leading the industry in terms of innovation, market evolution and growth," said Rick Baldridge, Viasat's president and CEO. "2022 is poised to be a transformational year for Viasat as we begin the launch program of our global ViaSat-3 constellation, which will show how advanced space-based assets can have a tremendous impact on our global society. Additionally, we expect to close on our Inmarsat acquisition, which we believe can fundamentally move the space sector forward toward more hybrid space and terrestrial networks, delivering new services and improving lives around the globe."

Via Satellite magazine is celebrating its fourth year introducing the Top 10 Hottest Companies in Satellite list. This year's winners were selected based on their work to revolutionize communications, launch, remote sensing, manufacturing, situational awareness and many other space capabilities.

