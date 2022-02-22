Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and 2021 Year-End Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $309.9 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $282.7 million during the comparable quarter in 2020. Earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $20.0 million or 89 cents per diluted share, compared to $22.7 million or $1.00 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $20.3 million or 90 cents per diluted share, compared to $24.7 million or $1.08 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, were $1.30 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.13 billion during the comparable period in 2020. Earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, were $99.4 million or $4.39 per diluted share, compared to $80.4 million or $3.52 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2020. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were $100.7 million or $4.45 per diluted share and $82.4 million or $3.61 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are extremely pleased with our fourth quarter and full year results. We posted our sixth consecutive quarter of record sales, up nearly 10% over last year's record-breaking fourth quarter, with full year revenues beating 2020 by 15%.

"Our full-year earnings substantially surpassed 2020, up more than 22%, though our fourth quarter earnings were down slightly from last year as 2020 included many unique, non-recurring benefits related to the Covid-19 pandemic, and thus was an anomaly.

"By division, Engine Management sales were up nearly 6% in the quarter, and up 12% for the full year. Our strong performance was the result of multiple contributing factors, including strong market demand as evidenced by robust customer POS, the phase-in of new business wins, the impact of recent acquisitions, and the partial benefit of price increases implemented in the fourth quarter.

"Turning to Temperature Control, 2021 was one of the longest and hottest summers on record, with demand extending well-beyond historical trends. Our sales remained strong throughout the fourth quarter, and were up nearly 24% for the full year.

"Our gross margin percentage within the Engine Management division was lower than historical levels, with two main drivers. First, we have been experiencing elevated inflation across a host of cost inputs, including raw materials, labor and transportation. We began passing these costs through to our customers during the quarter, and thus saw a rebound in our gross margin percentage from the third quarter, with more pricing actions taking effect in early 2022.

"The second component of our reduced gross margin percentage is related to an ongoing mix shift within the division. We have been aggressively pursuing strategic growth in our specialized original equipment business, which, as previously explained, has a different margin profile from our aftermarket business. It has lower gross margins, but also lower SG&A expense, and thus generates comparable operating profit margins.

"Our specialized OE business represented 24% of our Engine Management revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 17% the prior year. Much of this growth was the result of the three acquisitions consummated this past year, which contributed $24 million in revenue in the quarter.

"We believe this specialized OE business, which focuses on niche channels such as medium and heavy-duty vehicles, construction and agricultural equipment, power sports, and others, represents a significant growth opportunity. This business is now at an annual run-rate of nearly $300 million with an established global footprint including North America, Europe and Asia. We are in the early stages of our integration, but we see great potential as we look at the breadth and depth of the various product portfolios, customer lists, manufacturing and engineering capabilities, and expanded international reach.

"We also continued to return value to our shareholders over the course of the year. Our strong operating results allowed us to repurchase shares of our common stock in the amount of $26.9 million for the year. Additionally, on February 1, 2022 our Board approved an increase in our quarterly dividend from 25 cents per share to 27 cents per share on the common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

"In closing, we are very pleased with our 2021 performance, and the momentum with which we enter 2022. Our core market continues to enjoy tailwinds as the fleet ages and miles driven rebound. Relationships with our customers have never been better, and their POS continues to trend favorably. We consummated three complementary acquisitions, providing critical mass to be a meaningful player in these new markets with significant upside potential. And while we recognize that various challenges continue, including rising inflation, supply chain disruption, and ongoing uncertainty from the pandemic, we believe we are facing these challenges with the strongest team SMP has ever had. All of our SMP employees around the world have contributed to our success, and we cannot thank them enough. We are very excited about the future."

Finally, Mr. Lawrence I. Sills, Chairman of the Board, stated "Mr. Richard (Dick) Ward announced that he will retire from the Board this coming May, at the conclusion of his term. Dick has been a valuable member of our Board, where he has served since 2004, including as Chairman of our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee for the past 17 years. He has been a major contributor in all areas, and he will be missed. We wish him a well-deserved retirement."

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations





















(In thousands, except per share amounts)













































THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,



2021



2020

2021



2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) NET SALES

$ 309,877



$ 282,738

$ 1,298,816



$ 1,128,588





















COST OF SALES

221,207



188,584

921,885



791,933





















GROSS PROFIT

88,670



94,154

376,931



336,655





















SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

64,231



60,972

247,547



224,670 INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT

-



2,600

-



2,600 RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

226



-

392



464 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

(1)



5

7



(26)





















OPERATING INCOME

24,212



30,587

128,999



108,895





















OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

1,247



220

3,494



812





















INTEREST EXPENSE

672



221

2,028



2,328





















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

24,787



30,586

130,465



107,379





















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

4,729



7,844

31,044



26,962





















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

20,058



22,742

99,421



80,417





















LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(1,328)



(13,568)

(8,467)



(23,024)





















NET EARNINGS

18,730



9,174

90,954



57,393





















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

36



-

68



-





















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)

$ 18,694



$ 9,174

$ 90,886



$ 57,393











































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP



















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 20,022



$ 22,742

$ 99,353



$ 80,417 LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(1,328)



(13,568)

(8,467)



(23,024) TOTAL

$ 18,694



$ 9,174

$ 90,886



$ 57,393











































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP









































BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.91



$ 1.02

$ 4.49



$ 3.59 DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.06)



(0.61)

(0.39)



(1.02) NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$ 0.85



$ 0.41

$ 4.10



$ 2.57











































DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.89



$ 1.00

$ 4.39



$ 3.52 DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.06)



(0.60)

(0.37)



(1.01) NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$ 0.83



$ 0.40

$ 4.02



$ 2.51











































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

21,987,480



22,379,056

22,147,479



22,374,123 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,485,032



22,855,523

22,616,456



22,825,885





















(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Segment Revenues and Operating Income

























(In thousands)





















































THREE MONTHS ENDED



TWELVE MONTHS ENDED





DECEMBER 31,



DECEMBER 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Revenues























Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety























Related System Products

$ 211,919



$ 193,518



$ 786,514



$ 691,722

Wire and Cable

33,632



38,342



151,422



143,963

Engine Management

245,551



231,860



937,936



835,685



























Compressors

$ 28,666



$ 22,060



$ 206,697



$ 163,071

Other Climate Control Parts

31,738



25,667



141,726



118,883

Temperature Control

60,404



47,727



348,423



281,954



























All Other

3,922



3,151



12,457



10,949

Revenues

$ 309,877



$ 282,738



$ 1,298,816



$ 1,128,588



























Gross Margin























Engine Management

$ 67,776 27.6%

$ 76,451 33.0%

$ 267,285 28.5%

$ 251,747 30.1% Temperature Control

16,670 27.6%

14,333 30.0%

95,138 27.3%

75,161 26.7% All Other

4,270



3,370



14,832



9,747

Subtotal

$ 88,716 28.6%

$ 94,154 33.3%

$ 377,255 29.0%

$ 336,655 29.8% One-Time Acquisition Costs

(46) 0.0%

- 0.0%

(324) 0.0%

- 0.0% Gross Margin

$ 88,670 28.6%

$ 94,154 33.3%

$ 376,931 29.0%

$ 336,655 29.8%



















































Selling, General & Administrative























Engine Management

$ 39,485 16.1%

$ 37,203 16.0%

$ 149,206 15.9%

$ 137,440 16.4% Temperature Control

13,192 21.8%

13,297 27.9%

58,144 16.7%

53,865 19.1% All Other

11,495



10,472



38,810



33,365

Subtotal

$ 64,172 20.7%

$ 60,972 21.6%

$ 246,160 19.0%

$ 224,670 19.9% One-Time Acquisition Costs

59 0.0%

- 0.0%

1,387 0.1%

- 0.0% Selling, General & Administrative

$ 64,231 20.7%

$ 60,972 21.6%

$ 247,547 19.1%

$ 224,670 19.9%



















































Operating Income























Engine Management

$ 28,291 11.5%

$ 39,248 16.9%

$ 118,079 12.6%

$ 114,307 13.7% Temperature Control

3,478 5.8%

1,036 2.2%

36,994 10.6%

21,296 7.6% All Other

(7,225)



(7,102)



(23,978)



(23,618)

Subtotal

24,544 7.9%

33,182 11.7%

131,095 10.1%

111,985 9.9% One-time Acquisition Costs

(105) 0.0%

- 0.0%

(1,711) -0.1%

- 0.0% Intangible Asset Impairment

- 0.0%

(2,600) -0.9%

- 0.0%

(2,600) -0.2% Restructuring & Integration

(226) -0.1%

- 0.0%

(392) 0.0%

(464) 0.0% Other Income (Expense), Net

(1) 0.0%

5 0.0%

7 0.0%

(26) 0.0% Operating Income

$ 24,212 7.8%

$ 30,587 10.8%

$ 128,999 9.9%

$ 108,895 9.6%

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures























THREE MONTHS ENDED



TWELVE MONTHS ENDED (In thousands, except per share amounts)

DECEMBER 31,



DECEMBER 31,



2021

2020



2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP





































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 20,022

$ 22,742



$ 99,353

$ 80,417



















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

226

-



392

464 ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

105

-



1,711

- INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT

-

2,600



-

2,600 CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

-

-



(259)

(235) INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(86)

(676)



(547)

(797) NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 20,267

$ 24,666



$ 100,650

$ 82,449



















DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP





































GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.89

$ 1.00



$ 4.39

$ 3.52



















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

0.01

-



0.02

0.02 ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

-



0.07

- INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT

-

0.11



-

0.11 CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

-

-



(0.01)

(0.01) INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

(0.03)



(0.02)

(0.03)



















NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.90

$ 1.08



$ 4.45

$ 3.61



















OPERATING INCOME





































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 24,212

$ 30,587



$ 128,999

$ 108,895



















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

226

-



392

464 ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

105

-



1,711

- INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT

-

2,600



-

2,600 OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

1

(5)



(7)

26



















NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 24,544

$ 33,182



$ 131,095

$ 111,985



















EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS





































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 24,787

$ 30,586



$ 130,465

$ 107,379



















DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

7,083

7,010



27,243

26,323 INTEREST EXPENSE

672

221



2,028

2,328 EBITDA

32,542

37,817



159,736

136,030



















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

226

-



392

464 ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

105

-



1,711

- INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT

-

2,600



-

2,600 SPECIAL ITEMS

331

2,600



2,103

3,064



















EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 32,873

$ 40,417



$ 161,839

$ 139,094









































MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In thousands)





























DECEMBER 31,





DECEMBER 31,



2021





2020



(Unaudited)





















ASSETS













CASH

$ 21,755





$ 19,488













ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

186,774





203,861 ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES

6,170





5,822 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

180,604





198,039













INVENTORIES

468,755





345,502 UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

22,268





19,632 OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

17,823





15,875













TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

711,205





598,536













PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

102,786





89,105 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

40,469





29,958 GOODWILL

131,652





77,837 OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

106,234





54,004 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

36,126





44,770 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

44,087





40,507 OTHER ASSETS

25,402





21,823













TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,197,961





$ 956,540



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























NOTES PAYABLE

$ 125,298





$ 10,000 CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT

3,117





135 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

137,167





100,018 ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

42,412





40,982 ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

23,663





22,014 ACCRUED REBATES

42,472





46,437 PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

45,058





35,938 SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

57,182





47,078













TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

476,369





302,602













OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT

21





97 NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

31,206





22,450 ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

52,698





55,226 OTHER LIABILITIES

25,040





25,929













TOTAL LIABILITIES

585,334





406,304













TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

601,580





550,236 NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

11,047





- TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

612,627





550,236













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,197,961





$ 956,540

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(In thousands)























TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



DECEMBER 31,



2021



2020



(Unaudited)













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





















NET EARNINGS $ 90,954



$ 57,393

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH









PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 27,243



26,323

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES (1,335)



(7,470)

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES 8,467



23,024

OTHER 8,791



18,768

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:









ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE 28,464



(71,933)

INVENTORIES (107,609)



17,984

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 33,046



7,428

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS (843)



(370)

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 13,430



40,651

OTHER (15,044)



(13,902)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 85,564



97,896

























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





















ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES (125,419)



-

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (25,875)



(17,820)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES 45



21

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (151,249)



(17,799)

























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





















NET CHANGE IN DEBT 118,346



(46,708)

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK (26,862)



(13,482)

DIVIDENDS PAID (22,179)



(11,218)

DIVIDENDS PAID TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST (540)



-

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES 247



(108)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 69,012



(71,516)

























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (1,060)



535

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2,267



9,116

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of year 19,488



10,372

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of year $ 21,755



$ 19,488

