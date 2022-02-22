Sezzle Partners with WellNow bringing Buy Now, Pay Later to Urgent Care

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle , a leading mission-driven Buy Now, Pay Later solution, announces the accession of its financing product into healthcare. In partnership with WellNow Urgent Care, one of the country's top urgent care providers, Sezzle's interest-free solution is now available at over one hundred WellNow clinics across New York, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, and Indiana.

Driven to financially empower the next generation, Sezzle's interest-free financing now goes beyond the retail experience. With this partnership, WellNow patients can get the healthcare they need right away then pay their bills over time in 4 easy payments. Together, WellNow and Sezzle are helping to make affordable healthcare accessible from virtually any device.

Sezzle, the only B Corp in payments , shares a mission-driven approach to business with WellNow. WellNow Urgent Care's mission is to create a healthcare model that puts the patient first by providing accessible, cost-effective care - without hidden fees or long waits. WellNow provides service for ailments such as sprains, burns, colds, and allergies while also providing on-site X-rays, lab testing and physicals. Patients can speak with a WellNow provider virtually, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, using the company's Virtual Care platform.

"At WellNow, our priority is to make healthcare more convenient, accessible, and affordable across the communities we serve, and this includes providing more financial options and flexibility," said John Radford, MD, President at WellNow Urgent Care. "No one should ever delay care because they're worried about their ability to pay at the time of service, so we've made it possible for them to pay in a way that works for them without the worry of interest fees."

As the Buy Now, Pay Later space heats up, Sezzle differentiates itself by enabling users to budget responsibly, increase buying power, and build credit via Sezzle Up , a feature that gives users the ability to report payment history to the credit bureaus and build their credit score. With Sezzle Up, WellNow patients will have the opportunity to get the healthcare they need with the opportunity to build their credit.

A full list of locations and services can be found at WellNow.com.

About WellNow Urgent Care

WellNow Urgent Care is one of the fastest-growing providers of urgent medical care, telehealth and occupational health services in the United States, with more than 115 centers across New York, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. Opened as Five Star Urgent Care in 2012 by Dr. John Radford, the company rebranded as WellNow Urgent Care in 2018 to better reflect its mission of offering quick, convenient and quality care for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses. As WellNow Urgent Care has continued to open new facilities, the company has also grown through the strategic acquisitions of MASH Urgent Care in 2018 and Hometown Urgent Care & Occupational Health in 2020. More information about WellNow Urgent Care's services, hours, and locations can be found at WellNow.com.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and in-store locations. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up. Sezzle now offers a full suite of payment options including pay in 4 and long-term options.

