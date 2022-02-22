The luxury retailer celebrates the optimism of a new season with a multi-media advertising campaign, providing customers with inspiration to enjoy the best spring has to offer

NEIMAN MARCUS LAUNCHES SPRING 2022 CAMPAIGN: LOOKING FORWARD, FORWARD LOOKING The luxury retailer celebrates the optimism of a new season with a multi-media advertising campaign, providing customers with inspiration to enjoy the best spring has to offer

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus has announced the launch of its spring campaign, Looking Forward, Forward Looking. Neiman Marcus anticipates a season filled with occasions worth celebrating, new adventures and a new take on luxury. The digitally led campaign features a series of videos, The Spring Book, digital and print advertising, social media content and innovative in-store visuals.

NM Logo (PRNewswire)

The campaign theme, Looking Forward, Forward Looking, inspires customers to embrace tomorrow's opportunities, the future of style and transformation of seasons. The campaign taps into the current cultural mindset, where customers are more than ever anticipating the joy of exploring and participating in all the new possibilities of spring.

"We heard that many of our customers are ready to embrace spring and the fashion that comes with it, and we also saw many designers show collections on the runway that captured a sense of joy and optimism," said Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "With the Looking Forward, Forward Looking campaign we capture this sense of optimism and are excited to bring our customers fashion-forward exclusives, new brands, and retail experiences that will capture the mood and new take on glamorous, confident dressing this season."

In the spirit of discovery, Neiman Marcus kicks off its spring campaign storytelling with The Art of Fashion® men's and women's videos. Shot in the otherworldly Mojave Desert on the idyllic Bristol Lake, the setting served as the perfect backdrop, with its crystal-clear water and dry sandy flats, to showcase the next wave of designer looks. Each video articulates the theme of looking forward through a futuristic lens. Directed by the Neiman Marcus in-house team, The Art of Fashion videos juxtapose flowing silver materials depicting a sense of progress and mirror backgrounds evoking angles of discovery, against the dry scenery to evoke a decidedly modern mood.

Looking Forward, Forward Looking includes more than 10 new and emerging brands as part of the 267 brands featured in the campaign across the women's, men's, children, home, and beauty categories. In March, Neiman Marcus will unveil its spring issue of The Book, which spotlights luxury designer brands alongside emerging talent and key must-haves for the season. Photographed by Emma Tempest, the covers feature looks from design houses Peter Do and Casablanca, both capturing a hopeful sense of forward movement. Inside, readers will find storytelling encompassing all the remarkable things they have to look forward to this season — fashion, travel, occasions, and more. Exclusive content includes a Q&A with Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain, discussing the brand's audacious optimism for the season and the "New French Style" that influences the forthcoming collection. Additionally, Neiman Marcus Fashion and Lifestyle Director Lisa Aiken and Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman Men's Fashion Director Bruce Pask share the season's hit list of essentials and provide elevated styling tips for spring.

"Looking Forward, Forward Looking encompasses anticipation for a season of celebration," said Daz McColl, Chief Marketing Officer, Neiman Marcus. "Neiman Marcus is championing a renewed sense of optimism and excitement, and we invite our customers to do the same. Despite the changes or challenges we all may have experienced, our commitment to serving and inspiring our customers remains unwavering. This campaign celebrates the genuine and personal connection we maintain with our customers, brought to life through in-store interactions, online shopping experiences, and style advisor relationships."

Beginning February 21, Looking Forward, Forward Looking digital campaign stories and content, including designer Q&As and a feature on Women's History Month, will be live online throughout spring on Neiman Marcus' Magazine (www.neimanmarcus.com/editorial), supported by emails and social media. In each Neiman Marcus store, the concept of Looking Forward, Forward Looking was brought to life through vibrant mylar displays that mimic the liquid-metal effect seen in The Art of Fashion videos.

Neiman Marcus customers can continue to expect exclusive access, world-class service and one-of-a-kind experiences both online and in person. As a fashion authority and established industry leader, Neiman Marcus welcomes customers to visit its stores, where they'll discover the future of style and find inspiration for spring. And, for those continuing to reintroduce themselves back into the world, Neiman Marcus offers private in-store appointments and complimentary matching with expert style advisors.

Access all the Looking Forward, Forward Looking assets here: LINK HERE

NOTES TO EDITORS

Looking Forward, Forward Looking (The Art of Fashion®) - Women's

Art Direction: Pamela Libonati, Robert Sesser

Director/Editor: Ernest Martin

Photography: Emma Tempest

Talent: Mayowa Nicholas, Krini Hernandez, Yumi Lambert, Hsu Chen, Isabelle Schilling

Location: Mojave Desert, Bristol Lake (Amboy, Calif.)

Looking Forward, Forward Looking (The Art of Fashion®) - Men's

Art Direction: Pamela Libonati & Robert Sesser

Director/Editor: Ernest Martin

Photography: Emma Tempest

Talent: Lucas Cristiano, Liam Kelly

Location: Mojave Desert, Bristol Lake (Amboy, Calif.)

Looking Forward, Forward Looking (Brand video)

Production: The Mill

Director: Anais Larocca

Location: Coral Gables, Fla.

Looking Forward, Forward Looking (The Spring Book – Women's)

Photography Credits

The Art of Fashion: Emma Tempest

IN FOCUS: Matallana

BALANCING LIFE & WORK: Williams + Hirakawa

SPREADING YOUR WINGS: Agata Pospieszynska

BRINGING GLAMOUR BACK: Alique & Jeff Stephens

GETTING AWAY: Tom Schirmacher

Looking Forward, Forward Looking (The Spring Book – Men's)

Photography Credits

FORWARD, MEN: Emma Tempest

IN FOCUS: Matallana

A STEP FORWARD: Blair Getz Mezibov

SHIPPING OUT: Tom Schirmacher

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 37-store presence in the U.S., the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platform, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there's something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Neiman Marcus is part of the Neiman Marcus Group. We lead with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our strategy of integrated luxury retail is about creating long-term relationships. It's this connection that creates emotional and high lifetime value potential with everyone we serve. Through the expertise of our 9,000 associates, we deliver across our three channels of in-store, ecommerce, and remote selling. Investments in data and technology allow us to scale a personalized luxury experience. Our brands include Neiman Marcus®, Bergdorf Goodman®, Neiman Marcus Last Call®, and Horchow®. For more information, visit http://www.neimanmarcusgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neiman Marcus Holding Company, Inc.