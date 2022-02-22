NASA to Provide Media Update on Artemis I Moon Mission

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 1:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 24, to provide an update on progress toward the launch of the agency's uncrewed Artemis I mission.

Artemis engineers are working through final closeout tasks for the launch, as well as integrated testing before the rocket rolls out to the pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the first time in mid-March.

https://www.nasa.gov/live

Tom Whitmeyer , deputy associate administrator for exploration systems development, NASA Headquarters

Mike Bolger , Exploration Ground Systems program manager, Kennedy

Mike Sarafin , Artemis I mission manager, NASA Headquarters

The agency will roll the combined Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft out of the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy for testing next month. This final test, known as the wet dress rehearsal, will run the launch team through operations to load propellant into the rocket's tanks and conduct a full launch countdown. Following a successful rehearsal, NASA will roll the rocket stack back into the Vehicle Assembly Building for final checks and set an official target date for launch.

Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the surface of the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone on the way to Mars.

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis-1

