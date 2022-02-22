InventHelp Inventor Develops Storage/Transport Unit for Event Supplies (CCT-4538)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unit that allows party planners to have easy access to all table materials needed for any event or special occasion," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the ROLLIN HANGER. My design increases efficiency when setting up tables."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a storage and transport unit for table materials used by event planners. In doing so, it ensures that table linens, runners, napkins and accessories are organized. As a result, it saves time and effort and it offers an improved presentation. The invention features a portable and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for event planners, caterers, banquet halls, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4538, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp