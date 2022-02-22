Humanist Hospitality by Vision Hospitality Group Partners With Tambourine For Hotel Sites & Restaurant Amplifiers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanist Hospitality, an award-winning operator of leading hospitality brands and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vision Hospitality Group, has partnered with Tambourine, the Fort Lauderdale-headquartered digital marketing technology company serving hotels, resorts, and tourism destinations worldwide, for the creation and management of its custom hotel websites, restaurants, social media presence, and media strategy.

"We have a deep respect and admiration for Humanist Hospitality's people-first approach. The experiences they've crafted are truly cutting edge and channel the unique, immersive story of each destination in a way that really resonates with modern travelers," said Rafael Cardozo, founder and CEO, Tambourine.

The partnership will cover four properties and seven restaurants, including The Edwin Hotel, The Grady Hotel, Kinley Hotel Chattanooga, and Kinley Hotel Cincinnati, as well as Bar Peri, Provisions Chattanooga, Whiskey Thief Chattanooga, Whitebird, WXYZ Rooftop Bar and Restaurant, Wild Swann, and Hook & Eye, guiding Humanist Hospitality's growing collection of experience-focused destinations.

"As visionaries and innovators, we needed to collaborate with an organization who understands today's landscape, but more importantly, today's user. It's more than crafting the right message—it's about connecting with the right person at the right time. Tambourine allows us to do just that, as we continue focusing our efforts on expanding our presence and portfolio. We're eager to see it all come to life," said Lynn Mucciano, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Humanist Hospitality.

About Tambourine

Tambourine continues to shake up the hospitality industry with custom integrated marketing solutions for hotels, resorts, and destinations worldwide. The company's emergence as the market leader for both branded and independent hotels is a testament to their core values: putting customer service center stage, setting the standards for hotel website design, and making performance digital marketing easier and more profitable for its valued partners.

About Humanist Hospitality

Humanist Hospitality is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vision Hospitality Group and an award-winning operator of leading hotel and restaurant brands with an emphasis on fostering meaningful human interactions. Managed by "Placemakers" and "Tastemakers", Humanist Hospitality brings the hotel experience back to what matters most - connecting with people and places. To learn more about Humanist Hospitality, visit www.humanisthospitality.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.

