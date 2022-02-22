Aetna Better Health Selected to Continue Serving Louisiana Medicaid Program

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS), today announced that the Louisiana Department of Health intends to award the company a new statewide Medicaid contract through the Louisiana Medicaid Managed Care Program.

(PRNewswire)

Aetna Better Health has served Medicaid enrollees in Louisiana for more than seven years. Through the contract award, Aetna Better Health of Louisiana would continue to serve several Medicaid eligible populations, including those enrolled in the Louisiana Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Louisiana Medicaid expansion population (EXP) and Specialized Behavioral Health (SBH) programs.

"We appreciate that the state of Louisiana continues to have confidence in Aetna Better Health's commitment to better health outcomes for Louisianans," said Kelly Munson, President, Aetna Medicaid. "We look forward to furthering our delivery of personalized, holistic care - with a deep focus on population health and health equity to continue to increase positive impacts on our members' health and quality of life."

Aetna Better Health of Louisiana has been working to improve the health of Medicaid enrollees and their communities. The organization has reduced health care disparities and achieved the highest percentage of COVID-19 vaccinated enrollees among all Medicaid plans serving Louisiana, in collaboration with CVS Health and local community-based organizations. In addition, CVS Health has offered more than 45 Project Health events, providing more than 2,700 no-cost biometric screenings in the state with more scheduled.

Aetna Better Health of Louisiana has also continued to support the social care needs of underserved populations in the state. Since 2019, the organization has provided over $775,000 in funding to Louisiana community-based organizations, helping to fill needs such as food insecurity, maternal health and education. In addition, CVS Health is making a $25 million investment to help build 224 affordable housing units for families and seniors in Louisiana.

"Our focus is on continuing to work closely with our state partners in Louisiana, helping them achieve their objectives for the Louisiana Medicaid Managed Care Program," said Richard Born, CEO Aetna Better Health of Louisiana. "We'll catalyze the efforts of the state and community partners and deliver innovative programs and services that support a healthy Louisiana."

Aetna Better Health serves over 150,000 enrollees across the state through the Louisiana Medicaid Managed Care Program. The new contract is anticipated to begin later this year, with the option of renewals, pending the completion of the state's protest period and contract negotiations.

About Aetna Medicaid

Aetna Medicaid Administrators LLC (Aetna Medicaid), a CVS Health company, has over 30 years of experience managing the care of the most medically vulnerable, using innovative approaches and a local presence in each market to achieve both successful health care results and effective cost outcomes. Aetna Medicaid has particular expertise serving high-need Medicaid members, including those who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare. Currently, Aetna Medicaid owns and/or administers Medicaid managed health care plans under the names of Aetna Better Health and other affiliate names. Together, these plans serve approximately 2.8 million people in 16 states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, see www.aetnabetterhealth.com.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and approximately 300,000 dedicated colleagues including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

Media contact

Robert Joyce

joycer@aetna.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CVS Health