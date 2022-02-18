OpticStudio STAR Module from Zemax, an Ansys Company, Wins Coveted SPIE Prism Award in Software The annual Prism Awards recognize cutting-edge innovation in optics and photonics

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Released last spring, the new structural, thermal, analysis, and results (STAR) module optimizes workflows between OpticStudio and finite element analysis (FEA) packages, expanding the possibilities for optical design and simulation. (PRNewswire)

/ Key Highlights

The STAR Module optimizes workflows between OpticStudio and finite element analysis (FEA) packages

Directly within OpticStudio, the STAR Module conveniently simplifies FEA file import, structural and thermal analysis, and workflow automation

The award-winning module streamlines optical design, while helping to reduce design errors, development time, and material costs

Zemax, acquired by Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) in 2021, received the highly esteemed SPIE Prism Award in Software for the OpticStudio STAR Module. The annual awards recognize the latest and greatest innovation in optics and photonics. Released last spring, the new structural, thermal, analysis, and results (STAR) module optimizes workflows between OpticStudio and finite element analysis (FEA) packages, expanding the possibilities for optical design and simulation.

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, has presented the awards along with its media partner Photonics Media since 2008 to celebrate the best in the optics and photonics industry. The ceremony is aligned annually with SPIE Photonics West, the largest annual international conference in optics and photonics.

"The Prism Awards were first presented at SPIE Photonics West in 2009 to support and bring visibility to the optics and photonics community," said Pamela Robertson, Event Manager at SPIE. "The world has grown in recognizing the importance of our industry, how photonics is enabling solutions for our greatest global challenges across critical areas such as healthcare, climate change, information dissemination, transportation, and security. We are grateful to companies such as Zemax and their work to innovate across multiple industries. It's an honor to share in their first Prism Awards win – I expect many more in the future. And many thanks to all Prism applicants, finalists, and winners these past 14 years, and to those to come in the future."

By extending OpticStudio's capabilities to include structural, thermal, and optical performance (STOP) analysis based on FEA datasets, the STAR Module presents an integrated workflow that streamlines optical design, while helping to reduce design errors, development time, and material costs.

Integrated into OpticStudio, the STAR Module makes it easier to import FEA, analyze structural and thermal loads, and automate workflows directly within one software.

"The STAR module offers engineers and designers invaluable insight into how structural and thermal factors will impact the optical performance of their designs, while enabling workflow automation," said Esteban Carbajal, senior product manager for OpticStudio STAR Module. "We are proud to be honored for this pivotal advance in optical design and simulation."

Further, with built-in validation tools, the STAR module allows users to observe FEA datasets and optical surfaces simultaneously for easier alignment verification and assessment prior to numeric fittings or evaluation.

"Typically, to perform STOP analysis, engineers must deal with challenges such as coordinating system alignment between OpticStudio and FEA software," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of electronics, semiconductor, and optics business unit at Ansys. "The STAR Module eliminates this obstacle and provides streamlined and advanced optical design that easily integrates into any simulation workflow. We are honored that SPIE recognizes this significant contribution to optical innovation."

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge, or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–T

/ Contacts

Media Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

marykatejoyce@ansyscom



Investors Kelsey DeBriyn

724.820.3927

kelseydebriyn@ansyscom

Ansys logo. (PRNewsFoto/ANSYS, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ansys