Kia named to Car and Driver 2022 Editors' Choice Awards with six winning vehicles -- Telluride, Sorento, Carnival, K5, Soul and Rio were named Car and Driver 2022 Editors' Choice award winners, selected from more than 400 models tested

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telluride, Sorento, Carnival, K5, Soul and Rio were named Car and Driver 2022 Editors' Choice award winners, alongside other models representing the publication's annual standard of automotive excellence. The six Kia models were selected from nearly 400 models that the editors tested, rated, and ranked across market segments—from crossover SUVs to electric vehicles and sedans to family-sized vans.

"We are honored to be recognized by Car and Driver for the quality and craftsmanship across our world-class lineup," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "The fact that our six winning models span numerous vehicle segments is a true testament to Kia's pursuit of building vehicles for every type of driver."

This latest honor comes on the heels of the Kia Telluride being named to Car and Driver's long-running 10Best list, which celebrates the ten very best cars, trucks and SUVs on the market this year.

The editors of Car and Driver noted, "Our staff of automotive experts has pored over every data point, driven hundreds of thousands of miles, and applied our rigorous testing regimen to vehicles of every type to determine the best and brightest cars, trucks, SUVs, minivans, and electric vehicles available today."

The criteria used to develop the Editors' Choice list includes the results of Car and Driver's instrumented testing, subjective editor evaluations, how well a vehicle fulfills its intended mission and each vehicle's market segment ranking. The full list of award winners is available at CarandDriver.com.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

