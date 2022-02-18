Hydrate Your Pet Right by CatCare Ultra Clean Pet Water Fountain

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CatCare, a brand of smart pet supplies company DogCare Inc., is helping pet owners give their furry companions the best life possible with the launch of its CatCare's Ultra Clean Pet Water Fountain, which features ultra-filtration technology and easy-to-use design. The product has been verified by the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company SGS for its capability of removing up to 99.9999% bacteria to supply pets with fresh pure water around the clock.

Pets provide 90.5 million American households with an abundance of love and happiness. In turn, owners are constantly seeking out ways to provide their fur friends with a great quality of life. Maintaining normal hydration for pets like cats or dogs is essential for a variety of their vital bodily functions, including temperature regulation, maintenance of normal electrolyte concentrations, digestion of food, lubrication of joints, and delivery of oxygen and other nutrients to the organs of the body. However, many owners face challenges in getting pets to drink water.

"February is National Cat Health Month. It reminds us to put extra focus on our furry friends' physical and emotional well-being. At CatCare, what we care about is not only providing clean water to our cats but also protecting them from health problems caused by water fountains that, after a period of use, become a breeding ground for bacteria due to a faulty filtering system or poor design," said Jeff M. Thomas, R&D Senior Manager of CatCare.

With a mission to use technology to help people and pets live together in harmony, CatCare Ultra Clean Pet Water Fountain makes it easy for owners to help pets form positive drinking habits, enjoy the purest water possible, and stay hydrated at all times.

Clean, fresh water purified by ultrafiltration technology

Unlike some other products on the market that filter with a combination of high-density microporous filter cotton, activated carbon, and ion-exchange resin, which can easily collect dirt, cause limescale, encourage biofilm, or breed bacteria, CatCare's ultrafiltration technology performs triple filtration to purify water while retaining beneficial minerals. It can effectively remove any germ larger than 10 nanometers (0.01 micrometer, or 1/6000 of a hair), whereas most digestive diseases, whether in humans or animals, are caused by Colon Bacillus (E.coli) with a germ size of 500 nanometers (0.5 micrometers).

Each replaceable filter element can effectively filter 1.5 tons of water and supports up to 90 days of use without needing to be changed or cleaned. The external design prevents second-hand contamination when swapping filters, and maintains the purity of drinking water once in the fountain. Owners will also never worried about forgetting to change the filter again, thanks to a handy reminder that automatically notifies them when it's time for a replacement.

Ample volume and drinking areas for households with multiple pets

CatCare's Ultra Clean Pet Water Fountain has 2.5L of volume, which is enough to keep a single pet sufficiently hydrated for 7 to 14 days. This design is ideal for households with multiple pets, or for ensuring pets stay hydrated when owners head away for holidays or work. Plus, with plenty of drinking areas, all pets can drink water at the same time without rushing or fighting for space.

Recognizing that every pet has different drinking habits, the fountain also features adjustable water stream angles and distribution methods to increase the pet's interest in drinking water and support continued hydration. Meanwhile, its whisper-quiet design generates less than 35dB of sound, so pets can sleep soundly even when the filter is running.

Ideal for owners and the environment

Beyond providing pets with pure drinking water, the Ultra Clean Pet Water Fountain is easy and straightforward for owners to use.

Visible fill-lines help owners keep an eye on water levels at all times — and, when it comes time to clean the fountain, all parts can quickly be disassembled for cleaning. Other useful features include a hidden handle for easy transportation and a fixed cable slot to keep the fountain sturdy at all times.

What's more, the fountain conserves energy with 0.5W ultra-low power consumption and an intelligent power-off feature. Effective air circulation also protects the fountain against potential safety hazards caused by a dry filter burning out.

CatCare's Ultra Clean Pet Water Fountain is available now. For more information, visit https://dogcare.net/products/ultra-clean-water-fountain

