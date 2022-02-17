Von Dutch Pop-Up Shop Now Open at LA’s Newest Hotspot – The Breakfast Club.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity and influencer favorite fashion brand, Von Dutch, unveils new merch and one-of-a-kind pieces at their first and only pop-up retail location at LA's newest dining destination, The Breakfast Club. The Hollywood hotspot will now be home to the largest selection of Von Dutch trucker hats alongside the brands latest drops. Located in the heart of Hollywood at 1600 Vine – The Breakfast Club is a known hive of content creativity in Los Angeles and is the perfect home for the hottest brand disrupting the fashion scene amongst influencers, models, celebrities, and TikTok stars.

Hospitality mogul and founder of the Breakfast Club, Robbie Earl has brought your Instagram-worthy, nostalgic breakfast dreams to fruition with his new establishment, located in the center of Hollywood. The interactive dining destination is meant to be a hub for the creator community and where guests' childhood will come to life, making Von Dutch's nostalgic pop-up the perfect addition to the venue.

"My vision for the brand is to create unique shopping experiences in unexpected, relevant venues which showcase limited edition Von Dutch Collections," says Ed Goldman, General Manager of Von Dutch US. "I absolutely love the addition of Earl's elevated design concepts that truly reflect the authentic heritage of this cultural lifestyle brand. Pushing the lines of creativity and offering our exclusive pieces in unusual, yet highly accessible storefronts like the Breakfast Club, creates an out-of-the-box shopping opportunity for our target audience. We are looking forward to taking this incredible new installation series nationwide in key markets across the country." Goldman was tapped over 2 years ago to resurrect the fashion brand which today is considered one of the most relevant fashion streetwear companies in the world.

"We are delighted to partner with the premier Hollywood-centric brand, Von Dutch. This creative popup concept reinforces our dual longstanding commitment to be the center of digital culture in the industries we serve of fashion and entertainment hospitality," says Robbie Earl, founder of the Breakfast Club. "Together, this unexpected collaboration will take our impact amongst our combined audience to a whole new level."

Von Dutch has exploded onto the fashion scene and takes their classic designs to the next level with this new and exciting collaboration. Fusing luxury with street culture, Von Dutch continues to prove their innovative vision with the launch of this hotspot pop-up shop. This exclusive and limited-edition collaboration includes Von Dutch's timeless and classic trucker hats joined with The Breakfast Club's signature panda bear logo. Located in the heart of Hollywood, this pop-up store and collaboration stays true to Von Dutch's nature by welcoming pop culture's favorite celebrities and influencers into a space designed for their creativity, and now – to shop their favorite fashion brand. Von Dutch continues to remain a celebrity and influencer favorite and has recently been spotted on today's most relevant artists, models and rising TikTok stars like Bella Hadid, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Halsey, Karol G., Zoey Deutch, Addison Rae, Bryce Hall, Taylor Holder, Brent Rivera, and Emma Chamberlain. The Von Dutch x The Breakfast Club line is available for purchase exclusively at 1600 Vine. For more information, visit vondutch.com.

Von Dutch:

Von Dutch is a fashion brand that was created in the early 2000's, led by famed French designer Christian Audigier. Currently, the brand is headquartered in Hollywood, CA. with design offices in Paris and trademarks and licensing management out of Luxembourg. The worldwide trademarks were purchased at the end of 2009 by Royer Brands International, a Luxembourg entity led by Olivier Mercier, CEO, and part of the French based Groupe Royer (one of the largest shoe Group in Europe, distributing New Balance, Umbro, Kickers, Everlast, Charles Jourdan and many more…). Known for the recognizable logo, bowler bags, baby tees and trucker hats, Von Dutch dominated the wardrobes of A-listers like Paris Hilton, Dennis Rodman, Ashton Kutcher, Gwen Stefani, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. Though linked to that very specific era of celebrity, Von Dutch has found a new audience among the next generation of tastemakers, popping up on the Instagram feeds of Gen Z stars like Megan thee Stallion, Addison Rae, Halsey, Jordyn Woods, Emma Chamberlain, and Alexa Demie.

The Breakfast Club:

The Breakfast Club is a restaurant and epicenter of the world's top digital creators, located in the heart of Hollywood at 1600 Vine. The Breakfast Club is a culturally inclusive environment and community where guests' creativity and imagination will come to life. The nostalgic menu offers generous servings that will satisfy everyone's cravings from traditional egg dishes, house-made waffles, mouthwatering salads to an offering for vegan lovers. The authentic environment will welcome digital creators to build their content for platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, etc and connect with their fans and peers. For more information, visit breakfastclubla.com.

Media Contacts:

Von Dutch

The Breakfast Club

Jessica Meisels – Fingerprint Communications

Email: jessica@fingerprintcom.net

