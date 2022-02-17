Tremblant Capital Appoints Brian Rabin and Frank Travers, CFA co-Heads of ESG Strategy

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tremblant Capital ("Tremblant") today announced that it has appointed Brian Rabin and Frank Travers, CFA as co-Heads of ESG Strategy. Both have played an integral role in developing and strengthening the firm's ESG capabilities and will work closely with the investment team including Brett Barakett, Founder and Chief Investment Officer, to continue to improve and promote ESG best practices.

"Tremblant has been managing socially responsible accounts since 2011 and dedicated ESG accounts for the last two years. We are committed to responsible investing by integrating ESG risk factors across individual companies, industries, and geographies to help us make the best-informed investment decisions on behalf of our clients," said Mr. Barakett. "Brian and Frank's knowledge of trends and developments shaping ESG, coupled with their industry experience will help us to further this goal."

Brian Rabin has 26 years of industry experience, including 23 years on the buyside, where he has spent the past 17 years as a Portfolio Manager at Tremblant. Brian is a Partner at the firm and also co-Chair of Tremblant's ESG Committee, which he has been serving since its formation in 2019. Brian has a long history of actively engaging with the management teams of his portfolio companies on key ESG issues and opportunities. Brian received an MBA from Harvard Business School in 2001 and graduated with a B.A. with Distinction in Mathematical Methods in the Social Sciences, and Economics from Northwestern University in 1994.

Frank Travers, Head of Client Advisory Group, has been with Tremblant for eight years. He has over three decades of experience as an analyst, portfolio manager, asset allocator, and business development professional. He published his first academic research on responsible investing in 1997 in the Journal of Investing (Socially Responsible Investing on a Global Basis: Mixing Money & Morality Outside the U.S.) and went on to publish two textbooks in the Wiley Finance Series (Investment Manager Analysis, 2004; Hedge Fund Analysis, 2012). As host of the "Frank Talk" podcast, he often discusses ESG topics; his eight-part series on responsible investing contains the podcast's most downloaded episodes to date. He is a member of the board of the CFA Society of Stamford and recently received a certificate in ESG Investing from the CFA Institute.

About Tremblant Capital

Tremblant Capital is a global asset management firm founded in 2001. The firm employs a long-term, fundamental, bottom-up approach to investing that relies on extensive proprietary research to identify equities trading at a material dislocation from fair value. Key to Tremblant's investment approach is an expertise in identifying and evaluating consequential changes, as they are often the catalyst for compelling investment opportunities. The firm integrates relevant environmental, social, and governance analysis into the research process to help mitigate a range of investment risks and has been a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment since January 2019.

For more information, please visit www.tremblantcapital.com .

