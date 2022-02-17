Talespin Announces $20M Series C Funding Round, Validates 2015 Company Vision for Learning in the Metaverse

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Talespin , a spatial computing company focused on workforce talent development and skills mobility, announced it has raised $20 million in Series C funding. The funding round was co-led by SEEK Investments and Allomer Capital, with participation from additional investors, including Pearson Ventures, Accenture Ventures, Go1, and Sony Innovation Fund.

The workforce and workplace have experienced historic disruption globally, as 'the Great Resignation,' digitalization, and remote work changed the way businesses operate – and how individuals approach their careers. Simultaneous to workforce disruption, the ' metaverse ' and "web 3.0," which are a host of new technologies designed to make the internet more immersive and decentralized, are transforming industries ranging from finance to remote collaboration and education.

With immersive learning proven to deliver more engaging and effective learning experiences, enterprises are turning to solutions like Talespin. Talespin leverages immersive technology to rethink how people learn new skills and measure skill competencies, and in turn, puts a new foundation in place for professional development that helps people and organizations keep up with business transformation.

"Talespin is differentiated from others who hypothesized about the superior learning outcomes of immersive technology, in that they built a platform designed to empower people, and scale adoption from the start," said Damien Wodak, Managing Director, HR SaaS, SEEK Investments. "We see tremendous opportunity in the learning, productivity, and skills development space for Talespin, as workforce and technology trends continue to validate its innovative no-code learning platform that enables organizations to build, tailor and consume immersive learning content."

Since 2015, Talespin has developed a platform to power the creation and distribution of immersive learning experiences. It includes CoPilot Designer, an authoring tool that puts the power of immersive content creation in the hands of learning and instructional designers.

Talespin uses its platform to support an ecosystem of learning content creators, leading learning platforms, XR hardware partners, and enterprise customers. The technology uses 3D virtual humans and environments to help people practice conversational skills and simulate jobs with real-time feedback and skills analytics. Trusted by organizations like Accenture, AIA Hong Kong & Macau, Farmers Insurance®, JFF, and 10 of the largest employers in the Fortune 500, the Talespin platform is proven to deliver accelerated learning, higher employee engagement, and more impactful upskilling and reskilling programs .

"The first step to creating an immersive learning ecosystem was to change the skills profile and resources required to create content. Before CoPilot Designer, this took hundreds of thousands of dollars, and a team of developers - Immersive learning simulations can now be created in a matter of days by learning designers and other professionals in the business," said Kyle Jackson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Talespin. "Our new funding and investor relationships will help us further scale this platform, and realize our broader company vision for learning in the metaverse."

Talespin's new funding comes on the heels of rapid momentum for the company, as solutions to better train and reskill the workforce are in high demand, and the world's top organizations explore use cases for the metaverse. In recent months, the company has onboarded several new enterprise customers and members of its partner program , including Accenture and Go1, with further collaboration and commercial partnerships to be announced later in 2022.

Pedro Vasconcellos, VP Ventures, Strategic Investments and Partnerships at Pearson Ventures said, "Pearson Ventures is excited to join forces with Talespin, a leader in the XR field, to support their growth and explore ways to work together. At Pearson, we are building our presence in the workforce skills space to offer workforce analysis, digital credentialing and learning and assessment capabilities that will transform learning for the workplace. The evidence is clear that immersive experiences lead to improved learning outcomes and the alignment of technology and education is a great fit for our mission to become a leader in this sector."

"Amid heightened interest in immersive learning, augmented reality and the metaverse, Talespin is ideally positioned to capitalize on the convergence of learning and spatial computing, two sectors that are experiencing rapid growth," said Tom Lounibos, Managing Director, Accenture Ventures. "We look forward to supporting and working closely with Talespin through our Project Spotlight program and generating awareness of their solution offerings among our clients around the globe."

"As organizations around the world grapple with unprecedented labor shortages, the need for innovative workforce training solutions has never been greater," said Austin Noronha, Managing Director-US, Sony Innovation Fund. "Talespin's easy-to-use, no-code content creation platform makes it easy for enterprises to quickly scale up their employee training with engaging content."

About Talespin

Talespin is building the spatial computing platform to power talent development and skills mobility for the future of work. Founded in 2015, the company leverages its proprietary platform to offer enterprise customers, partners, and individuals an end-to-end solution for creating, distributing, and measuring the impact of immersive learning content. Talespin is building a future of work where the distance between learning and execution is collapsed, enabling people to explore unique career paths that meet the needs of both businesses and individuals.

Talespin's investors include SEEK Investments, Cornerstone, Allomer Capital, Pearson Ventures, Accenture Ventures, Go1, Sony Innovation Fund, and HTC. Learn more at talespin.com .

