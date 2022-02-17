Spin Master Forecasts Fun For 2022 with Toys and Activities that Inspire Creators, Fuel Fandoms and Promote Inclusive Play

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company is forecasting fun with the reveal of their toys, games and activities that will inspire children and their families around the globe this year. Spin Master's 2022 portfolio delivers innovation with new intellectual property, expansions within popular evergreen brands and a show-stopping cast of licensed characters and experiences.

"At Spin Master, we're relentless in our pursuit to reimagine where imagination can take us," said Chris Beardall, Spin Master's President of Toys and Chief Commercial Officer. "Our deep understanding of play allows us to identify emerging trends and this year we're delivering play experiences that spark creativity, fuel fandoms and deliver the pure joy that comes with play, for every child."

Next Gen Creator

Express yourself and tap into your inner artist and DIY expert with these toys and activities that will mesmerize, customize and surprise.

Kinetic Sand® Swirl N' Surprise™: Swirl sand to magically create beautiful sand art with the Swirl N' Surprise playset. The most hands-on approach to Kinetic Sand art play, this playset lets kids flow, swirl and stack sand with new tools and a total of two pounds of sand in red, purple, green and yellow. Fall 2022; SRP $24.99 ; Age 3+

Cool Maker™ Stitch N Style Fashion Studio™: Rock the runway with chic creations and accessories. This all-in-one fashion studio makes sewing easy and automatic with innovative thread technology and sewing sensors, safe for budding fashion enthusiasts. Customize with trendy prints that are applied with water or use your own fabric for the ultimate DIY fashion accessory projects. Fall 2022; SRP $34.99 ; Age: 8+

Cool Maker™ Go Glam Nail Surprise™: Peel to reveal over 40 press-on nails with unique features like water reveal, scented, glow-in-the-dark, 3D statement nails, plus other surprises like holographic nail stickers, and kid-safe nail polish. Twelve styles to discover including Rock N' Roll Chic, Kawaii Cute, Seashell Shimmer and VSCO Vibin' . Spring 2022; SRP $10.99 ; Age: 8+

GUND® Magic Draw and Glow Panda™: Spark imagination with this 11-inch plush panda that features a special, soft, glow-in-the-dark fabric. Using the included UV light pen, draw with light to activate the fabric's glow effect, creating luminous designs that will fade away after two minutes so kids can draw and create over and over again. Spring 2022; SRP: $30 ; Age: 3+

Dopamine Delights

Ignite the senses of smell, sight and touch with these playful pleasures.

Whiffies™: Introducing Whiffies , deliciously scented collectible animal toys with fluffy plush tails that smell like your favorite ice cream flavors. Discover 20 different ice cream scents including Stra-Better Ice Cream, Banana Bryne, Popcorn Penny, Camilla Caramel, rare Root Beer Bella , super rare translucent Sophie Sprinkles , and more. Mix and match personalized scent combinations by twisting their tails together. Spring 2022; SRP $9.99 -14.99; Age 5+

Rubik's® Phantom™: Adding a new challenge to the classic 3x3 the Rubik's Phantom features thermochromic technology to temporarily reveal the tile color with touch. Engage cognitive and muscle memory as well as fine motor and problem-solving skills in a fun and challenging way. Fall 2022; SRP $19.99 ; Age 8+

Glow-in-the-Dark and Shimmer Feature Orbeez™: The one and only Orbeez just got even wackier with two new feature packs: sparkling Shimmer Orbee z and illuminating Glow-In-The-Dark Orbeez . Each contains 1,500 grown Orbeez and a reusable container for easy storage. Glow-In-The-Dark Orbeez are also available in the #Challenge Playset. Fall 2022; SRP $9.99 Packs, $24.99 Playset; Age: 5+

SwimWays® Dry Float™: Float above the rest with SwimWays' new above-water Dry Float. Sit upright in the Socializer, lie back in the Lounger, or relax under a removable canopy in the Shadester, all while staying completely dry. Made from translucent PVC allowing for an unobstructed view and complemented with bright eye-catching color-blocking, each float features an integrated cupholder, and patent-pending Hyper-Flate Valve™ Technology for 3x faster inflation and deflation. Spring 2022; SRP $44.99 ; $59.99 ; $74.99 ; Age: 15+

Going Play-ces

Ready, set and go play-ces with these jet-setting, road-tripping, adventure-seeking campers, trains and Batmobiles.

Hatchimals CollEGGtibles® Rainbow-cation Camper™: Go on Hatch-tastic family adventures with the all-new Rainbow Road Camper . This adorable camper van transforms from vehicle to playset with a magical hatching experience. Crack open the door to open the play set and find a surprise, discover hidden accessories, and play with an exclusive poodle family . Fall 2022; SRP $31.99 ; Age: 5+

Wizarding World™ Magical Minis Hogwarts Express Train Set™: All aboard the Hogwarts Express. Join the exclusive Harry Potter , Hedwig, Hermione Granger and Crookshanks figures as they ride the Hogwarts Express Train Set to Hogwarts Castle. Discover 12 accessories including a Honeydukes trolley with mini sweet accessories and chocolate frogs that can attach inside the playset. Fall 2022; SRP $29.99 ; Age: 6+

The Batman® Turbo Boost Batmobile RC™: Wheelie into action with this The Batman movie themed Batmobile . Activate the wheelie with a push of a button and watch this high-performance RC hit turbo speeds. The rear engine flame lights up as Batman accelerates into Gotham City on his mission to chase down Penguin. Spring 2022; SRP $48.99 ; Age: 4+

PAW Patrol® Big Rig Pups Highway HQ™: Every mission starts at the all-new Big Rig Pups Highway Rescue HQ . Pups can jump into the commander center, pull up and transform to reveal an over three-foot-wide HQ. With a garage spot for each pup, a tune-up and car wash station, vehicle launcher, and lights and sounds, the Highway HQ has everything kids need to race to the rescue. Includes Chase figure and truck with room for all six vehicles (sold separately). Fall 2022; SRP $99.99 ; Age: 3+

Monster Jam® Monster Garage™: The ultimate mega sized Monster Garage playset has space to display and store up to 20 Monster Jam 1:64 trucks. Practice tricks with the attached jumps and stunts and use the five-level kid-powered ratcheting elevator to lift Monster Jam trucks to new spots. Includes an exclusive 1:64 scale Monster Jam monster truck and lift handle for easy transportation. Fall 2022; SPR $49.99 ; Age: 3+

Playsponsible™

We're fostering inclusiveness and diversity through play with games and activities designed to make all kids feel represented.

Truly You! Character Creator™: Design and create characters that are as diverse as the communities we live in. Choose your fashion plates (a head, top and bottom), trace the outline and color them in. There are six unique characters including a Paralympian, Indigenous fashion designer and non-binary healthcare worker. Mix and match and create hundreds of combinations. Made in collaboration with the 6ix Academy in Toronto , an award-winning inner-city business and arts program that spearheads social justice pursuits in fashion, design and marketing. Fall 2022; SRP $19.99 ; Age 8+

Sago Mini® School ™: The newest topic added to the curiosity-led learning app for 3–5-year-olds is all about self-discovery. In About Me , children start in Character Creator, creating their own image. With the guidance of several diversity boards and committees, the Sago Mini team created a wide range of diverse and inclusive customization options including head coverings, wheelchairs, skin tones, birthmarks, hair textures, and more. Spring 2022; SRP $7.99 monthly, $59.99 annually; Age: 3+

Toca Life World™: Diversity and inclusion is the norm for Toca Boca . With gender neutral characters of all ages and characters with mobility aids, hearing devices, prostheses, a multitude of hair types and textures and skin tones, Toca Life World is a mega-app that connects all Toca Life apps into one. Discover new updates like the Downtown Loft, allowing players to imagine, create and play in the ultimate indoor playground as unique as them. Spring 2022 ; Free to download with in-app purchases; Age: 4+

Fueling Fandom

Bring your inner child out to play with toys and accessories that keep those "big" kids young at heart, including fan favorite characters, superheroes, wizards, witches and more.

Sanrio's® Hello Kitty and Friends™ Loves Purse Pets™ Collection : The beloved characters from Hello Kitty and Friends come to life as Purse Pets . Each purse features designer details including fleece ears, embroidery, and a printed nylon strap with white metallic hardware. Featuring over 30 sounds and reactions with new games and music, these Purse Pets are bigger in size and have a longer strap for Sanrio fans of all ages. The collection includes Hello Kitty, My Melody , and Chococat. Fall 2022; SRP $34.99 ; Age: 5+

Batman® 4-inch Action Figures; Recreate epic crime fighting scenes with new superhero and supervillain figures. Discover all new characters in 4-inch scale including Batman, Wingsuit Batman, Selena Kyle and Penguin. With 11 points of articulation each figure comes with three accessories and an Evidence Collector Card. Spring 2022; SRP $8.99 ; Age: 3+

Wizarding World® Magical Minis Diagon Alley Playset™: Explore the Magical Minis Diagon Alley Playset. Take Hermione Granger to Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes and discover the light-up Love Potion display. Next head over to Eeylop's Owl Emporium to check out adorable owls and then enjoy a treat at Florean Fortesque's Ice Cream Parlour. The Magical Minis Diagon Alley Playset includes magical lights and sounds, two exclusive Magical Minis figures, and 18 additional accessories for extended storytelling play. Fall 2022 SRP $59.99 ; Age: 6+

Gabby's Dollhouse™ Cook with Cakey Role Play Kitchen™: Practice cooking skills with this adorable child-size play kitchen that looks just like the kitchen on the hit series from DreamWorks Animation, now streaming on Netflix. Twist the knobs on the stove for fun cooking sounds or place the included Cakey on the cookbook stand to hear phrases, music and sounds from the show. Discover 23 included kitchen accessories and food. Late Fall 2022; SRP $119.99 ; Age: 3+

