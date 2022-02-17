Product managers can now easily derive insights from qualitative and quantitative data to make better decisions on what to build next

Productboard Integrates with Amplitude and Mixpanel to Take Customer Centricity to the Next Level Product managers can now easily derive insights from qualitative and quantitative data to make better decisions on what to build next

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Productboard, the leader in product management software, today announced integrations with Amplitude and Mixpanel, further expanding its ability to gather customer insights and strengthening its commitment to the practice of customer-centric product management. Product managers can already capture, organize, and prioritize qualitative feedback from users in Productboard. Now, they will be able to marry that feedback with behavioral data from Amplitude and Mixpanel, enabling them to make quicker, more informed decisions about what to build next.

"For the first time ever, product managers have access to the broadest set of signals to help them better understand their customers and guide decision making on what to build next," said Hubert Palan, Founder & CEO of Productboard. "This increases the likelihood that new features will map to user needs, and decreases the amount of time and effort spent on building products that will never make it out of the gate."

Less than 50% of all product teams validate user needs via continuous discovery, user research, betas, or prototypes, according to the 2021 Product Excellence report . Yet, without this information, product managers risk investing even more money and resources building a product no one will use. "This integration with Mixpanel is key to helping us pair qualitative and quantitative data, sort through feedback faster, and bring an additional layer of analysis to our planning efforts," said Myra Yip, Product Manager at Keyhole.

"With on-demand behavioral insights, companies now have visibility into how their customers are leveraging – or aren't leveraging – their products, features, or services," said Lisa Hopkins, Vice President of Partnerships at Amplitude. "The Productboard and Amplitude integration decreases time-to-insight to empower organizations to make smarter product decisions that lead to better customer experiences."

Productboard is launching the following capabilities to help product managers synthesize qualitative and quantitative insights faster and take a more robust approach to interpreting vast amounts of customer data:

Insights Trends: View emerging themes by segment to better understand customer needs and see how customer feedback changes over time.

Operational Reports : See what roadmaps have been consumed and by which teams, track feature progress to measure how quickly your team ships new items, and understand sources of customer feedback.

Analytics integrations: Get a richer view into how features are performing and better serve your target persona by studying qualitative feedback alongside behavioral product data.

"By leveraging cohorts, customers are able to make smarter bets on their product prioritization decisions and ultimately build better products, informed by customer insights and adoption patterns," said Amir Movafaghi, CEO at Mixpanel.

About Productboard

Productboard is a customer-centric product management platform that helps organizations get the right products to market, faster. Over 5,000 companies, including Microsoft, Zoom, 1-800-Contacts, and UiPath, use Productboard to understand what users need, prioritize what to build next, and rally everyone around their roadmap. With offices in San Francisco, Prague, and Vancouver, Productboard is backed by leading investors like Tiger Global Management, Index Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital, and Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at productboard.com

