Optimove's 2nd annual Heptagon Awards for CRM Marketing Excellence reward the best campaigns, teams, and individuals who achieved exceptional results in the past year

Optimove Recognizes Top CRM Marketing Leaders in 2022 Heptagon Awards Optimove's 2nd annual Heptagon Awards for CRM Marketing Excellence reward the best campaigns, teams, and individuals who achieved exceptional results in the past year

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimove, the leading CRM Marketing Platform, announced today the winners of its 2nd annual Heptagon Awards for CRM Marketing Excellence. The Heptagons are split into three categories, handing out nine awards overall.

The Heptagon Awards are an annual celebration of CRM excellence dedicated to the best campaigns, teams, and individuals who achieved exceptional results with their CRM Marketing efforts and strategies. Winners were selected based on their CRM Marketing approach, the incremental impact on revenue generated by their campaigns, and their use of smart orchestration tools, among others. The Award winners receive an engraved Heptagon Trophy.

The 2022 Heptagon Award winners are:

Top Marketing Campaign Awards:

Multichannel Campaign of the Year: Funstage

Campaign of Highest Impact: Fortuna Entertainment Group

Realtime Campaign of the Year: Spanx

Top Marketing Team Awards:

CRM Team of the Year: Scientific Games

Martech Ecosystem of the Year: Papa John's

Best use of AI: 888Holdings

Top Individual Marketer Awards:

CRM Executive of the Year: Ms. Savannah Dobson , Groupe Dynamite

CRM Rising Star: Ms. Shannon Conmy , Christy Sports

Newcomer of the Year: Mr. Pratyush Haridwaj, Entain Group (Ivy Comptech)

"Congratulations to all of the Heptagon Award nominees and winners," said Varda Tirosh, Chief Customer Officer, "CRM Marketing isn't easy, let alone excellence at it, but it's essential to any brand's growth, and that's worth rewarding. I'm inspired by the number of submissions we received, the high level of campaigns executed, and of course, the fantastic results the brands have seen. These teams and individuals have gone above and beyond to create and maintain authentic, healthy, and effective relationships with their customers. That is a real reinforcement to our vision of enabling marketing teams to exhibit emotional intelligence in every customer interaction, the achievements recognized in the Heptagon Awards cement the value and impact of innovative, outstanding CRM Marketing."

Optimove will be showcasing its CRM Marketing Platform during eTail West, Feb 28 – March 2, Palm Springs, CA. booth #507.

About Optimove

Optimove is the leading CRM Marketing Platform, empowering marketing teams to create and manage large-scale, customer-led journeys. Optimove's CRM Journeys leverage AI to autonomously surface valuable customer segments, orchestrate self-optimizing CRM journeys, and accurately deliver the marketing interaction of highest incremental impact. Optimove is used by leading brands including Dollar Shave Club, Entain, Papa John's, Penn National, and Staples, to maximize customer loyalty, retention, and lifetime value.

Contact: press@optimove.com

View original content:

SOURCE Optimove