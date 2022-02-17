Movano Completes its Second Glucose Pilot Study

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE), a health technology company designing devices that inspire and empower you to live a healthier, happier life, today announced the completion of an Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved glucose pilot study, which was conducted on 10 participants with type 1 diabetes of varying gender, age, ethnicity and weight in conjunction with an independent FDA-compliant clinical lab.

During each four hour session, participants wore Movano's wrist-worn wearable prototype, which uses the Company's proprietary Radio Frequency-enabled ICs and allows Movano to calculate glucose, blood pressure, heart rate, and respiration rate estimates. The study will compare the Movano data to results captured with an FDA cleared finger stick glucose tester, a subject's existing CGM device, and/or a vital sign monitoring device. The study will ultimately allow Movano to further refine the algorithms it uses to calculate glucose values and vital sign measurements and will also help guide the Company as to what specific follow-on studies will be done in support of future FDA clearances.

"The goal for our technology is to create devices that are stylish and affordable for you to wear every day and are also cleared by the FDA to help you better monitor and manage the effects of chronic conditions, like diabetes and hypertension," said Dr. John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano Inc. "To do so, we have an aggressive roadmap to test our radio frequency-enabled technology and pursue accuracy studies to eventually gain FDA clearances for heart rate, SpO2, respiratory rate as well as non-invasive glucose and cuffless blood pressure monitoring. The glucose pilot we just completed is extremely valuable as it allows us to gather the data needed to improve the accuracy of our algorithms and hone in on our future clinical study plans."

About Movano

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. is a health-focused technology company creating simple, smart and personalized devices designed to inspire and empower individuals on their health journey live a happier, healthier life. Movano's technology is being developed to provide vital health information, including glucose and blood pressure data, in a variety of form factors to meet individual style needs and give users actionable feedback in order to improve the quality of their life. For more information, visit https://movano.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results; product development, clinical trial and regulatory initiatives; our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

