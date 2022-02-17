Hilco Performance Solutions Announces Addition of Rob Wilson as Senior Director

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Performance Solutions (HPS) is pleased to announce the addition of Rob Wilson to the advisory solutions team. Mr. Wilson will serve as a Senior Director at Hilco Performance Solutions in the metropolitan Detroit area, based in Madison Heights, MI. Mr. Wilson will be reporting directly to Steve Tanzi, President-Hilco Performance Solutions and Hilco Commercial Industrial, and will leverage his considerable experience to help Hilco Global continue to grow their client advisory services for both Hilco Performance Solutions and Getzler Henrich in addition to supporting Hilco Commercial Industrial in this key midwestern market.

Rob Wilson (PRNewswire)

"Adding someone of Rob's caliber to our team in Detroit serves as another example of our continued commitment to the Hilco professional services platform and expanding our presence in the important Detroit market," said Steve Tanzi, President. "We are excited to welcome him to the Hilco Global team."

Mr. Wilson joins HPS from Rocket Mortgage, where he was Treasurer, and brings over 20 years of diverse financial services experience primarily in the Mortgage, Auto and Healthcare sectors. He has experience in both public and private companies varying from small cap to Fortune 10 and experience leading large teams both domestically and internationally. Overall, he has built an impressive track record of success across several roles driven by his strong work ethic and collaborative nature.

Mr. Wilson received a MBA from Michigan State University and a BA in Economics from University of Michigan. He, his wife Anu, and their two sons Dhevan (11) and Ashwin (9) enjoy skiing in Northern Michigan, playing board games and traveling.

About Hilco Performance Solutions: Hilco Performance Solutions (http://www.HilcoPerformanceSolutions.com) helps companies simplify and streamline business processes, and improve operational efficiency to stay competitive and gain market share in an increasingly interconnected economy. Advisory areas of focus include Operations, Supply Chain, People, Mergers & Acquisitions and Commercial in order to help clients achieve sustainable revenue growth and cost reduction. While many management consulting companies focus on strategy and sharing leading theory, the Hilco team focuses on action, working in the trenches with our clients and translating strategy into actual results.

Hilco Performance Solutions is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

Hilco Performance Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Performance Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hilco Performance Solutions