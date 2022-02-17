H&R Block Partners with MX on Spruce(SM) Giving Consumers Transparency About Their Spending

Spruce helps deliver financial inclusion for millions of Americans by providing customers with greater transparency, access, and support to reach their financial goals

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, and H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) promote greater financial inclusion with the launch of the Spruce mobile banking platform. With data enhancement from MX, Spruce empowers consumers with greater transparency into how they spend, save, and manage their money, and support to reach their financial goals. Spruce is issued by MetaBank, N.A.

Financial uncertainty is one of the biggest sources of stress for American families. More than 30% of Americans would struggle to come up with $400 for an unexpected expense, according to a recent Federal Reserve survey. The Spruce mobile banking app is designed to help people who want to be good with money.

"MX's data will enhance the customer experience of our Spruce mobile banking platform and provide the visibility and insights customers need into their finances," said Les Whiting, Chief Financial Services Officer, H&R Block. "MX's data enhancement capabilities are an important feature of the Spruce mobile banking platform. Helping customers see where they are spending their money is one positive step in helping them be better with their money management."

Spruce combines the best features of leading neobanks and H&R Block's trusted expertise with MX's industry-leading data enhancement tools. Powered by MX's data enhancement, Spruce customers will have a detailed view of their spending history with merchant names and locations so they can immediately see what they purchased, when, and from where.

"H&R Block helps millions of Americans every year with their tax returns. This is the next step and we're excited to partner with them for the launch of Spruce," said Nate Gardner, Chief Customer Officer, MX. "MX and H&R Block share a vision of helping customers improve their financial well-being through better tools and greater access to financial data. Spruce brings that vision closer to reality."

About MX

MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 16,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com .

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

About MetaBank®, N.A.

MetaBank®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH), a South Dakota-based financial holding company. MetaBank strives to remove barriers to financial access and promote economic mobility by working with third parties to provide responsible, secure, high quality financial products that contribute to the social and economic benefit of communities at the core of the real economy. MetaBank works to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity for all. Additional information can be found by visiting www.metafinancialgroup.com.

Spruce is a financial technology platform built by H&R Block, which is not a bank. SpruceSM Spending and Savings Accounts are established at, and the Spruce debit card is issued by, MetaBank®, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard® International Incorporated. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

Contact:

Tom Cook

tom.cook@mx.com

