DoorDash Introduces Express Grocery Delivery Service with Albertsons Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the leading on-demand delivery platform, today introduced express grocery delivery, a new service that offers consumers faster and more convenient delivery of fresh groceries in under 30 minutes*, in partnership with Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI), one of the nation's leading food and drug retailers. As part of this launch, consumers in more than 20 major cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, Denver, Seattle and more, will now be able to access express grocery delivery from their local Albertsons Cos. banner stores including Safeway, Vons, ACME Markets, Jewel-Osco, and Tom Thumb in 30 minutes or less via the DoorDash marketplace. DoorDash plans to expand this offering to additional Albertsons Cos. banners in the coming weeks.

Albertsons Cos. will offer more than 6,000 items for express grocery delivery nationwide, from key grocery staples including fresh produce, dairy, and eggs, to snacks, packaged goods, and frozen foods. Whether customers are midway through cooking dinner and missing a fresh ingredient, or are simply craving a late night snack, shoppers can now access express delivery from Albertsons Cos. on the DoorDash app. DoorDash customers can enjoy Albertsons Cos. loyalty pricing and promotions on express grocery orders where available, and Albertsons Cos. local banner loyalty program members, such as Albertsons for U and Safeway for U, can choose to link their account in the DoorDash app to earn loyalty points on purchases.

"We know that speed, selection, and affordability remain paramount for consumers when it comes to getting everything in their neighborhood delivered on-demand, and that's why we're proud to launch our new express grocery delivery service with Albertsons to bring their wide selection of groceries to consumers' doorsteps in under 30 minutes," said Fuad Hannon, Vice President of New Verticals at DoorDash. "Leveraging our extensive logistics network and Albertsons Cos. selection of groceries, we are creating a one-stop shop for consumers nationwide to access all the items they need, delivered to their doorstep right when they need it. DoorDash's merchant-first approach guides how we build our products and services and today's launch of express grocery delivery furthers our commitment to helping Albertsons grow their delivery offerings to meet evolving customer needs."

To place an order, consumers with express grocery delivery service available in their area can either search for "Rapid Grocery" stores on the DoorDash app or click the Grocery tile on the DoorDash homepage and select the filter for "Under 30 Min."

"By partnering with DoorDash, Albertsons Cos. is able to offer even faster delivery to go alongside the quality products and great value we provide our customers," said Stephen Menaquale, Senior Vice President of eCommerce at Albertsons Companies. "We're proud of what we've built with DoorDash in order to guarantee the perfect mix of convenience, quality and the prices our customers appreciate."

Albertsons Cos.' banners are available on DashPass, DoorDash's membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, convenience, and retail stores nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on all eligible express grocery orders with a subtotal of $12 or more from Albertsons Cos.

Today's announcement builds upon DoorDash and Albertsons Cos.' strategic partnership to provide more innovative and digital-first offerings for consumers across the country. From being the first grocery partner to pioneer the DoubleDash experience, to expanding the selection of alcohol offerings, and now with the introduction of express grocery, DoorDash and Albertsons Cos. are charting the path forward to transform the online grocery delivery experience.

DoorDash's introduction of express grocery delivery with Albertsons comes on the heels of its ultra-fast grocery delivery offering of deliveries in 10-15 minutes from select DashMart locations. DoorDash is committed to empowering merchants with the tools and technology they need to meet customers' rising expectations for convenience, and will continue to glean insights from ultra-fast grocery delivery and apply them to its express grocery offering. This is just the beginning of the steps DoorDash is taking to prioritize faster delivery times for customers, and will continue to expand its express grocery service with merchants in the coming months.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Germany. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer that operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with more than 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood.

*Based on the delivery speed national average for express grocery deliveries from Albertsons October 1, 2021 - January 31, 2022. Delivery speed is not guaranteed and will vary depending on various factors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DoorDash