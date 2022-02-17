Denny's Raises Over $1.5 Million to Fight Childhood Hunger in 11th Annual No Kid Hungry Fundraiser Contributions from Denny's guests, franchisees, suppliers and team members can provide up to 15 million meals for children in need

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's today announced that it raised more than $1.5 million through its 11th annual fundraiser in partnership with No Kid Hungry . The campaign ran from September 22, 2021, to January 4, 2022, and donations will be used to help end childhood hunger at a time when one in six children in the United States face hunger, an issue exacerbated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as schools closed and children lost a reliable source of meals.

During the campaign, guests had the opportunity to "round up" their restaurant checks to the nearest dollar for No Kid Hungry or donate $3 at the register to receive an official Denny's and No Kid Hungry supporter pinup. In total, the funds raised by Denny's and its franchisees can help provide up to 15 million meals for children in need*.

"Childhood hunger is one of the most pressing issues facing our country and it is a problem that has been intensified during the pandemic," said Denny's Chief Executive Officer John Miller. "We are proud to have raised millions of dollars during our amazing 11-year partnership with No Kid Hungry to help feed the minds, bodies and souls of children in need across the United States. On behalf of Denny's, I want to thank our guests, franchisees, suppliers and team members for making this fundraiser possible."

Over the course of its 11-year relationship with No Kid Hungry, a campaign from Share Our Strength , Denny's has raised over $11.3 million, which can help provide up to 113 million meals for kids in need.

"One hungry child in our country is too many and it's our mission at No Kid Hungry to help eliminate childhood hunger altogether," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partners at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "Denny's is not only recognized as a tremendous leader in the restaurant industry but is also one of No Kid Hungry's largest partners and over the course of eleven years, its fundraising efforts have helped put millions of meals on tables and raised awareness across the restaurant industry for this cause."

Denny's is committed to giving back to the communities it serves and that mission extends beyond its annual No Kid Hungry fundraiser. Denny's Mobile Relief Diner travels from coast to coast, feeding those who have been impacted by natural disasters and has served more than 73,000 meals since its launch in 2017. Most recently, the Mobile Relief Diner traveled to Mayfield, Kentucky to provide free, hot meals for those affected by the tornado that hit Mayfield and other Western Kentucky towns in December.

In addition, through its Hungry for Education® scholarship program, Denny's has awarded nearly $2 million in scholarships to students across the country who present unique, actionable ideas on ways Denny's can help end childhood hunger in local communities. Denny's restaurants also support national and local charities to improve the health and well-being of the communities they serve.

*Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 29, 2021, Denny's had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 153 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

