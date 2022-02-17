BEET Releases Version 4.2 of Envision Process Visibility System, Unique Patented Tool Identifies Current and Future Defects in Manufacturing Process

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEET, a global leader in manufacturing visibility systems, announces the release of version 4.2 of its Envision Process Visibility System (ePVS). This unique patented tool identifies current and potential defects in any manufacturing process.

Version 4.2 of ePVS provides a better user experience by processing raw data faster and transforming it into actionable information. This enhanced version also offers a more responsive and mobile-friendly design, a new live view dashboard, simplified navigation and the ability to quickly identify bottleneck and throughput issues. ePVS can be used in any manufacturing process, including automotive, aerospace, packaging and consumer products.

"Version 4.2 of ePVS is the holy grail for any running factory. All the information you need to find the true potential for your factory is right at your fingertips," said David Wang, CEO of BEET. "I'm very proud of this project. It is truly the culmination of over ten years of work and effort."

ePVS answers three critical questions in the manufacturing process:

What is wrong now? What might go wrong? Where is the hidden capacity?

The tool provides user feedback that is visual and immediate. Current users report a minimum of 5% OEE improvement, 15% throughput improvement and a 50% reduction in unplanned downtime.

About BEET

Headquartered in Metro Detroit, BEET creates products and solutions that help companies be more proactive, accountable and efficient in their manufacturing process. BEET's guiding principle is to simplify the complicated. BEET's team of automation professionals, technical experts, developers, and seasoned executives has helped some of the most renowned manufacturing organizations reach unprecedented performance and process optimization levels. For more information, visit BEET.com.

