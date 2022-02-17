ALOE CARE HEALTH CHOSEN AS 2022 PROVIDERS OF ADVANCED MEDICAL ALERT SERVICES FOR HOME HELPERS® HOME CARE

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloe Care Health , creators of the world's most advanced voice-activated medical alert and communication service for eldercare, has been chosen as an authorized partner for Home Helpers® . Effective 2022, Home Helpers Home Care franchisees and clients will have preferred partner access to Aloe Care systems. Home Helpers is comprised of more than 300 franchises serving over 40 states across the U.S.

Designed to reduce preventable readmissions and hospitalizations, Home Helpers Cared-4SM is a comprehensive care program that ensures patients receive the necessary support to adhere to care plans, as well as receive proper nutrition, safety & 24-hour monitoring, wellness checks, personal care, and companionship. As Home Helpers' partner, Aloe Care will support all existing and new franchises with around the clock, 4G monitoring and remote care management.

"Aloe Care was developed for caregivers, by caregivers. Our solutions generate actionable data with the goals of reducing readmission rates and ensuring better outcomes overall, particularly when combined with Home Helpers Home Care. Aloe Care can offer caregivers much-needed support while empowering older adults with better tools for safety, communication, and care collaboration," Ray Spoljaric, CEO & Co-founder, Aloe Care Health. "Home Helpers Home Care is known for providing exceptional care and we're extremely proud to support that mission."

About 10,000 Americans turn 65 each day in a country that already has more than 55 million older adults, and more than 90% would prefer to age in their homes . With this growth, there is an even greater need for resources that promote safety and independence. Aloe Care and Home Helpers Home Care are using modern technology and data to uplift the experience of human caregiving and improve the quality of life overall.

Remarked Kimberly Demaree, Chief Performance Officer, Home Helpers Home Care: "Emergency response systems were in dire need of innovation. Aloe Care's technology provides an impressive suite of advanced services, including automatic fall risk detection, motion, air, and temperature detection, and a Circle of Care app that communicates with all caregivers. Like Home Helpers Home Care, Aloe Care is dedicated to elevating the experience of aging in place and advancing the in-home care industry."

Aloe Care's voice-activated system is the world's most-advanced in-home medical alert and communication system for older adults. Aloe Care's patented, award-winning solution was created by caregivers, for caregivers. More than 70 percent of the team actively supports aging-in-place parents and grandparents. The company is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.aloecare.com .

Since 1997, Home Helpers® Home Care has provided exceptional in-home care to seniors and others. With independently owned and operated offices serving over 40 states across the U.S., we are committed to supporting the dignity and independence of the families we serve. Learn more at HomeHelpersHomeCare.com. For franchising information, visit HomeHelpersFranchise.com .

