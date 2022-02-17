AiM Medical Robotics Appoints Dr. Gregory Cole as Chief Technology Officer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AiM Medical Robotics, a leading developer of MRI-compatible intraoperative robotics for neurosurgery, today announced that Gregory Cole, Ph.D., has been appointed as its first Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Dr. Cole joins AiM from his roles of Director of New Products and Director of Advanced Development at Seegrid, an autonomous industrial vehicle corporation, where his focus was to build the corporate research function (Blue Labs) and the new product development team of more than 80 employees. He will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AiM, Bob Cathcart, and will build and lead the teams of engineers and researchers that will develop and launch the company's core MRI-compatible robotics platform.

Dr. Greg Cole (PRNewswire)

"AiM's groundbreaking platform will change the landscape of robot-assisted surgery"

As a graduate student, Dr. Cole collaborated with Dr. Gregory Fischer on research in interventional robotics and co-founded Medical Motion Corporation to enable the development of robotic surgical technologies by other universities. Dr. Cole has since held engineering and leadership roles at Philips Corporate Research, where he contributed to the development of the Fiber Optic Real Shape system (FORS) and other novel image-guided interventional systems, and ABB Corporate Research, where he led increasingly impactful programs including ABB's electric vehicle charging group's ACD systems, IP development in ABB Corporate Research US, and startup engagement management for ABBs venture capital division.

"I could not be more thrilled to have Dr. Cole join the team at AiM. His unique combination of expertise in robotics engineering and medical device development is a perfect match for our needs, and his experience in managing complex IP portfolios and raising venture funding will be vital as we expand our business." said Bob Cathcart, CEO of AiM. "I am highly confident that Dr. Cole will play a key role in helping AiM create a new industry standard for healthcare providers around the world."

"I have always been extremely passionate about medical devices and technologies that have the potential to revolutionize procedures and drive better patient outcomes" said Dr. Cole. "AiM's groundbreaking platform will change the landscape of robot-assisted surgery, starting with functional neurosurgery, by making interoperative real-time MRI imaging available to all."

Dr. Cole will also continue to develop AiM's relationship with PracticePoint, a state-of-the-art research facility that is advancing healthcare through collaboration and innovation in working with cyberphysical systems. PracticePoint officially opened its doors in January 2020 with founding partners including MTC, GE Healthcare, UMass Medical School, MITRE, and WPI, and is led by Dr. Gregory Fischer, a professor of Robotics Engineering at WPI and the Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Advisor at AiM.

About AiM Medical Robotics

AiM Medical Robotics is a privately held biotechnology company currently focused on the development of MRI-compatible advanced robotics that are precision-focused, portable, and can be used with any diagnostic MRI scanner. You can follow AiM at www.aimmedrobotics.com and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aim-medical-robotics.

AiM Medical Robotics Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AiM Medical Robotics