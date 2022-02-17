"Future Now" Webinars Take In-Depth Look at How Companies are Accelerating and Transforming Decision Making

Aera Technology Debuts Webinar Series on Decision Intelligence "Future Now" Webinars Take In-Depth Look at How Companies are Accelerating and Transforming Decision Making

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aera Technology, the Decision Intelligence company, today announced the debut of its Future Now webinar series, focused on transforming enterprise decision making.

Aera's Future Now webinar series will foster discussion around Decision Intelligence to optimize decision making.

In today's changing business landscape, the demand for timely, accurate decision making is quickly outpacing the ability to make and execute decisions. With outdated processes, legacy systems, inconsistent data, silos, and lack of real-time visibility across operations, coming to a decision takes too much time. Many mission-critical decisions are left unmade.

According to Gartner®, "in the next two years, a third of large organizations will be using decision intelligence for structured decision-making to improve competitive advantage.*"

Aera, an innovator driving the digitization, augmentation, and automation of decision making, created its Future Now webinar series to foster discussion and best practices around Decision Intelligence and how decision making can be optimized to respond to change. The one-hour sessions will highlight factors challenging decision making, the emergence and adoption of cognitive technologies, and insights for the future.

The first four events in Aera's Future Now: Decision Intelligence webinar series include:

Webinar: What is Decision Intelligence?

Date & Time: February 22, 2022 @ 8 a.m. PST

Focus: The topic of Decision Intelligence is emerging, what does it mean and how is it defined? Join us as we explore what this new landscape looks like, the value, and how companies are thinking about Decision Intelligence.

Webinar: What is the Future of Work in a Decision Intelligence World?

Date & Time: March 1, 2022 @ 8 a.m. PST

Focus: What will the future workforce and governance structure look like as decisions are increasingly automated? Who are the people needed to cultivate the future? Join us as we discuss how organizations are embracing new models for Decision Intelligence.

Webinar: How are Companies Leading Decision Intelligence?

Date & Time: March 8, 2022 @ 8 a.m. PST

Focus: Today, some of the largest organizations have deployed Decision Intelligence across global teams and at scale. Join us as we explore how these companies evolved their journey and lessons we can learn and use.

Webinar: The Future of Digital Control Towers in a Cognitive World

Date & Time: March 15, 2022 @ 8 a.m. PST

Focus: In a world shifting to technologies that support Decision Intelligence, are control towers still relevant? Join us as we discuss their advantages – when done correctly – and how they can lay the groundwork for augmenting and automating decisions.

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the Decision Intelligence company. We deliver the first cloud platform that integrates with existing systems to make and execute business decisions in real time. In the era of digital acceleration, Aera helps enterprises around the world transform how they respond to the ever-changing environment. For more information, visit aeratechnology.com.

*Gartner®,"Gartner Identifies the Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2022," October 18, 2021. GARTNER is registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

