NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven, a specialized marketing and creative recruitment agency, proudly announces that CEO Anthony Donnarumma has been named to the prestigious Staffing Industry Analysts' 2022 Staffing 100 North America list. This honor is presented annually to the most influential leaders within the staffing and workforce solutions industry.

24 Seven CEO Anthony Donnarumma Named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2022 “Staffing 100” List (PRNewswire)

24 Seven CEO Anthony Donnarumma Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2022 "Staffing 100" List

Donnarumma, who joined the company in 2008, has helped grow and shape 24 Seven to become one of the largest creative and marketing staffing firm in the U.S. Under his leadership, the firm in 2021 achieved its largest gross margin in its history.

"The world of work has undergone a dramatic shift and the task of keeping the workforce motivated and productive has rested with many of the enterprising leaders on the Staffing 100 list," said Subadhra Sriram, Editor & Publisher, Media Products, SIA. "Working relentlessly to move their companies and the workforce solutions ecosystem forward, these intrepid professionals have done what it takes to ensure the workforce solutions ecosystem continues to thrive."

24 Seven has indeed thrived. In the last several years, Donnarumma led the company in strategically expanding the 24 Seven family, including acquisitions of The Sage Group, Marketers That MatterÒ, Creatis, Antenna, and Simplicity Consulting.

"It's a true honor for the 24 Seven family to be represented on this list of top staffing leaders," Donnarumma said. "Our organization's tremendous growth and success, despite the pandemic, speaks to the incredible skill, dedication and innovative approach of our entire team."

Celeste Gudas, Chairman and Founder of 24 Seven, offered high praise for Donnarumma. "Anthony truly is a visionary CEO and we're so proud that he's received this significant staffing industry honor."

In addition to this latest recognition, 24 Seven also appeared on SIA's 2021 Largest Staffing Firm list based on revenue.

About 24 Seven

24 Seven is a specialized recruitment agency that builds future-proof teams of top full-time and freelance talent for leading brands and agencies in the marketing, digital, creative, and technology sectors. 24 Seven further supports its clients through its family of specialized subsidiaries. The Sage Group represents marketing consultants, contractors, and permanent talent, and has created a leading community of top marketing executives, Marketers That Matter®, which meets to share marketing innovation and insights. Creatis and Antenna boost the productivity of marketing, digital, creative and communications teams through on-site and outsourced talent solutions. Simplicity Consulting offers marketing project & program management and strategic communications consultants.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. The organization's proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. The company also provides training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for its award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, SIA helps both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

CONTACT:

Kristin Valentine,

510-599-8438,

kvalentine@24seveninc.com

(PRNewsfoto/24 Seven, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 24 Seven LLC