UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 RESULTS; DELIVERS RECORD FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS

BALTIMORE, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" paragraph.

"The final quarter of 2021 demonstrated the power and consistency of Under Armour's strategic playbook, which allowed us to capitalize on improving brand strength and consumer demand," said Under Armour President and CEO Patrik Frisk. "By staying hyper-focused on operational excellence and serving the needs of athletes, we were able to deliver record revenue and earnings results for the full year."

"Amid a dynamic environment with ongoing COVID-19 impacts and resultant supply chain headwinds, I am proud of how consistently our global teams continue to execute our plan," Frisk continued. "As we navigate ongoing uncertainty in the marketplace, we remain focused on delivering industry-leading innovations, premium experiences, and empowering those who strive for more. Going forward, I am confident that we are running a stronger company – one that is able to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and value creation for our shareholders over the long term."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Review

Revenue was up 9 percent to $1.5 billion (up 8 percent currency neutral) compared to the prior year.

Gross margin increased 130 basis points to 50.7 percent compared to the prior year, driven by benefits from pricing and restructuring charges in the prior year, offset by elevated freight expenses, the absence of MyFitnessPal, and an unfavorable product mix.

Selling, general & administrative expenses increased 15 percent to $676 million .

Restructuring and impairment charges were $14 million .

Operating income was $86 million . A djusted operating income was $100 million .

Net income was $110 million . Adjusted net income was $67 million .

Diluted earnings per share was $0.23 . Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.14 .

Inventory was down 9 percent to $811 million .

Cash and Cash Equivalents were $1.7 billion at the end of the quarter, and no borrowings were outstanding under the company's $1.1 billion revolving credit facility.

Full Year 2021 Review

Revenue was up 27 percent to $5.7 billion (up 25 percent currency neutral) compared to the prior year.

Gross margin increased 210 basis points to 50.3 percent compared to the prior year. Excluding restructuring efforts of approximately $1 million , adjusted gross margin increased 180 basis points to 50.4 percent, driven by benefits from pricing and favorable changes in foreign currency, partially offset by the absence of MyFitnessPal , elevated freight expenses, and unfavorable channel mix.

Selling, general & administrative expenses increased 7 percent to $2.3 billion .

Restructuring and impairment charges were $41 million .

Operating income was $486 million . A djusted operating income was $527 million .

Net income was $360 million . Adjusted net income was $397 million .

Diluted earnings per share was $0.77 . Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.85 .

Fiscal Year End Change

As announced in February 2021, Under Armour is changing its fiscal year from December 31 to March 31. Following a three-month transition period (January 1 – March 31, 2022), Under Armour's fiscal year 2023 will run from April 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023. Consequently, there will be no fiscal year 2022.

Outlook For Transition Quarter Ending March 31, 2022

Under Armour's outlook for the transition quarter ending March 31, 2022, when compared to the same calendar period of fiscal 2021, includes the following:

Revenue is expected to increase at a mid-single-digit rate compared to the previous expectation of a low single-digit rate increase. This expectation includes approximately 10 percentage points of headwinds related to reductions in our spring-summer 2022 order book from supply constraints associated with ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacts.

Gross margin is expected to be down 200 basis points compared to the prior year period's adjusted gross margin. This expectation includes approximately 240 basis points of negative impact due to higher freight expenses resulting from ongoing COVID-19 supply chain challenges in addition to unfavorable sales mix, partially offset by pricing benefits.

Operating income is expected to reach approximately $30 million to $35 million .

Diluted earnings per share are expected to be $0.02 to $0.03 .

Given the transition to a new fiscal year-end, the company will provide its initial fiscal 2023 financial outlook in conjunction with the announcement of its transition quarter results in early May.

2020 Restructuring Plan

Last quarter, Under Armour reduced its 2020 restructuring plan range to $525 million to $575 million from the prior $550 million to $600 million range estimate. The company now expects to recognize $525 million to $550 million in charges related to this plan and has recognized $514 million of pre-tax charges to date, including $14 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Of the $514 million recognized in charges, $138 million are cash-related, and $376 million are non-cash-related. The company currently expects to recognize any remaining charges related to this plan by the end of the first quarter of its fiscal year 2023.

COVID-19 Update

Under Armour remains focused on protecting teammate and consumer health and safety while working with its suppliers, partners, and customers to navigate potential disruptions. Given continued uncertainty related to COVID-19, particularly the ongoing and evolving impact of supply chain constraints on its suppliers and logistics providers, the company currently expects material impacts for its spring-summer 2022 season. There could be further material impacts on Under Armour's results in future periods.

Conference Call and Webcast

Under Armour will hold its fourth quarter and full-year conference call and webcast today at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and will be archived and available for replay about three hours after the live event.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" results, as well as "adjusted" forward-looking estimates of the company's results for its transition quarter ending March 31, 2022. Management believes this information is useful to investors to compare the company's results of operations period-over-period because it enhances visibility into its actual underlying results, excluding these impacts. Currency-neutral financial information is calculated to exclude the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. References to adjusted financial measures exclude the impact of the company's 2020 restructuring plan, related impairment charges, including those related to goodwill and related tax effects. Where applicable, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted income (loss) per share exclude the non-cash amortization of debt discount on the company's convertible senior notes, any gain or loss on extinguishing the company's convertible senior notes and related tax effects, and any gain or loss from divestitures (including earn-outs) and related tax effects. Management believes these adjustments are not core to the company's operations. The reconciliation of non-GAAP amounts to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP is presented in supplemental financial information furnished with this release. All per share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation and should be contemplated in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the company's reported results prepared per GAAP. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding our future financial condition or results of operations, our prospects and strategies for future growth, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations and the operations of our suppliers and logistics providers, our plans to reduce our operating expenses, anticipated charges and restructuring costs, projected savings related to our restructuring plans and the timing thereof, the development and introduction of new products, the implementation of our marketing and branding strategies, and the future benefits and opportunities from significant investments. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, activity levels, performance, or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry and our business, financial condition and results of operations, including recent impacts on the global supply chain; failure of our suppliers or manufacturers to produce or deliver our products in a timely or cost-effective manner; labor or other disruptions at ports or our suppliers or manufacturers; changes in general economic or market conditions that could affect overall consumer spending or our industry; increased competition causing us to lose market share or reduce the prices of our products or to increase our marketing efforts significantly; fluctuations in the costs of raw materials and commodities we use in our products and our supply chain; changes to the financial health of our customers; our ability to successfully execute our long-term strategies; our ability to effectively drive operational efficiency in our business and successfully execute any restructuring plans and realize their expected benefits; our ability to effectively develop and launch new, innovative and updated products; our ability to accurately forecast consumer shopping and engagement preferences and consumer demand for our products and manage our inventory in response to changing demands; loss of key customers, suppliers or manufacturers; our ability to further expand our business globally and to drive brand awareness and consumer acceptance of our products in other countries; our ability to manage the increasingly complex operations of our global business; our ability to successfully manage or realize expected results from significant transactions and investments; our ability to effectively market and maintain a positive brand image; our ability to effectively meet the expectations of our stakeholders with respect to environmental, social and governance practices; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, as well as any potential interruption of such systems or technology; any disruptions, delays or deficiencies in the design, implementation or application of our global operating and financial reporting information technology system; our ability to attract key talent and retain the services of our senior management and other key employees; our ability to access capital and financing required to manage our business on terms acceptable to us; our ability to accurately anticipate and respond to seasonal or quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; risks related to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to comply with existing trade and other regulations, and the potential impact of new trade, tariff and tax regulations on our profitability; risks related to data security or privacy breaches; and our potential exposure to litigation and other proceedings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, in '000s 2021

% of Net

Revenues

2020

% of Net

Revenues

2021

% of Net

Revenues

2020

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues $ 1,529,205

100.0%

$ 1,403,766

100.0%

$ 5,683,466

100.0%

$ 4,474,667

100.0% Cost of goods sold 753,272

49.3%

710,144

50.6%

2,821,967

49.7%

2,314,572

51.7% Gross profit 775,933

50.7%

693,622

49.4%

2,861,499

50.3%

2,160,095

48.3% Selling, general and administrative expenses 675,666

44.2%

585,778

41.7%

2,334,691

41.1%

2,171,934

48.5% Restructuring and impairment charges 14,136

0.9%

51,998

3.7%

40,518

0.7%

601,599

13.4% Income (loss) from operations 86,131

5.6%

55,846

4.0%

486,290

8.6%

(613,438)

(13.7)% Interest income (expense), net (7,595)

(0.5)%

(15,008)

(1.1)%

(44,300)

(0.8)%

(47,259)

(1.1)% Other income (expense), net 24,037

1.6%

178,646

12.7%

(51,113)

(0.9)%

168,153

3.8% Income (loss) before income taxes 102,573

6.7%

219,484

15.6%

390,877

6.9%

(492,544)

(11.0)% Income tax expense (benefit) (6,798)

(0.4)%

34,690

2.5%

32,072

0.6%

49,387

1.1% Income (loss) from equity method investments 286

—%

(340)

—%

1,255

—%

(7,246)

(0.2)% Net income (loss) $ 109,657

7.2%

$ 184,454

13.1%

$ 360,060

6.3%

$ (549,177)

(12.3)%































Basic net income (loss) per share of

Class A, B and C common stock $ 0.23





$ 0.41





$ 0.77





$ (1.21)



Diluted net income (loss) per share of

Class A, B and C common stock $ 0.23





$ 0.40





$ 0.77





$ (1.21)



Weighted average common shares outstanding Class A, B and C common stock Basic 476,178





454,811





465,504





454,089



Diluted 479,728





457,869





468,644





454,089





Under Armour, Inc. For the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 (Unaudited; in thousands)

NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, in '000s 2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change Apparel $ 1,098,784

$ 931,376

18.0%

$ 3,841,249

$ 2,882,562

33.3% Footwear 282,721

240,869

17.4%

1,264,127

934,333

35.3% Accessories 106,650

145,170

(26.5)%

461,894

414,082

11.5% Total net sales 1,488,155

1,317,415

13.0%

5,567,270

4,230,977

31.6% Licensing revenues 36,606

54,535

(32.9)%

112,623

105,779

6.5% Corporate Other (1) 4,444

31,816

(86.0)%

$ 3,573

$ 137,911

(97.4)% Total net revenues $ 1,529,205

$ 1,403,766

8.9%

$ 5,683,466

$ 4,474,667

27.0%





NET REVENUES BY SEGMENT



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, in '000s 2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change North America $ 1,063,290

$ 923,731

15.1%

$ 3,810,372

$ 2,944,978

29.4% EMEA 200,203

161,156

24.2%

842,511

598,296

40.8% Asia-Pacific 217,223

230,811

(5.9)%

831,762

628,657

32.3% Latin America 44,045

56,252

(21.7)%

195,248

164,825

18.5% Corporate Other (1) 4,444

31,816

(86.0)%

3,573

$ 137,911

(97.4)% Total net revenues $ 1,529,205

$ 1,403,766

8.9%

$ 5,683,466

$ 4,474,667

27.0%

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, in '000s 2021 % of Net Revenues (2)

2020 % of Net

Revenues (2)

2021 % of Net

Revenues (2)

2020

% of Net

Revenues (2) North America $ 243,395 22.9%

$ 223,005 24.1%

$ 972,093 25.5%

$ 474,584

16.1% EMEA 24,252 12.1%

16,752 10.4%

132,602 15.7%

60,592

10.1% Asia-Pacific 21,823 10.0%

30,042 13.0%

132,911 16.0%

2

—% Latin America 4,099 9.3%

7,966 14.2%

22,388 11.5%

(42,790)

(26.0)% Corporate Other (1) (207,438) NM

(221,919) NM

(773,704) NM

(1,105,826)

NM Income (loss) from operations $ 86,131 5.6%

$ 55,846 4.0%

$ 486,290 8.6%

$ (613,438)

(13.7)%



(1) Corporate Other primarily includes foreign currency hedge gains and losses related to revenues generated by entities within the Company's operating segments but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program. Prior to Fiscal 2021, the Company's Connected Fitness segment was separately disclosed, however, effective January 1, 2021, Corporate Other now includes the remaining Connected Fitness business consisting of the MapMyRun business for Fiscal 2021 and the entire Connected Fitness business for Fiscal 2020. All prior periods were recast to conform to the current period presentation. Such reclassifications did not affect total consolidated net revenues, consolidated income from operations or consolidated net income

(2) Operating income (loss) percentage is calculated based on total segment net revenues. The operating income (loss) percentage for Corporate Other is not presented as a meaningful metric (NM).

Under Armour, Inc. As of December 31, 2021, and 2020 (Unaudited; in thousands)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









in '000s

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,669,453

$ 1,517,361 Accounts receivable, net

569,014

527,340 Inventories

811,410

895,974 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

286,422

282,300 Total current assets

3,336,299

3,222,975 Property and equipment, net

607,226

658,678 Operating lease right-of-use assets

448,364

536,660 Goodwill

495,215

502,214 Intangible assets, net

11,010

13,295 Deferred income taxes

17,812

23,930 Other long-term assets

75,470

72,876 Total assets

$ 4,991,396

$ 5,030,628 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Accounts payable

613,307

575,954 Accrued expenses

460,165

378,859 Customer refund liabilities

164,294

203,399 Operating lease liabilities

138,664

162,561 Other current liabilities

73,746

92,503 Total current liabilities

1,450,176

1,413,276 Long term debt, net of current maturities

662,531

1,003,556 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

703,111

839,414 Other long-term liabilities

86,584

98,389 Total liabilities

2,902,402

3,354,635 Total stockholders' equity

2,088,994

1,675,993 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,991,396

$ 5,030,628

Under Armour, Inc. For the Year Ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 (Unaudited; in thousands)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Year Ended December 31, in '000s 2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 360,060

$ (549,177) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 141,144

164,984 Unrealized foreign currency exchange rate gain (loss) 18,877

(9,295) Loss on extinguishment of senior convertible notes 58,526

— Loss on disposal of property and equipment 4,468

3,740 Gain on sale of the MyFitnessPal platform —

(179,318) Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges 26,938

470,543 Amortization of bond premium 16,891

12,070 Stock-based compensation 43,794

42,070 Deferred income taxes (2,642)

43,992 Changes in reserves and allowances (25,766)

10,347 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (31,153)

167,614 Inventories 93,287

15,306 Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,224

18,603 Other non-current assets 79,782

(259,735) Accounts payable 26,027

(40,673) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (114,794)

318,532 Customer refund liabilities (38,861)

(19,250) Income taxes payable and receivable (1,973)

2,511 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 664,829

212,864 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (69,759)

(92,291) Sale of property and equipment 1,413

— Sale of the MyFitnessPal platform —

198,916 Purchase of businesses —

(40,280) Net cash used in investing activities (68,346)

66,345 Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from long term debt and revolving credit facility —

1,288,753 Payments on long term debt and revolving credit facility (506,280)

(800,000) Proceeds from capped call 91,722

— Purchase of capped call —

(47,850) Employee taxes paid for shares withheld for income taxes (5,983)

(3,675) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other stock issuances 3,688

4,744 Payments of debt financing costs (1,884)

(5,219) Other financing fees —

100 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (418,737)

436,853 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (23,391)

16,445 Net increase in (decrease in) cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 154,355

732,507 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 1,528,515

796,008 End of period $ 1,682,870

$ 1,528,515

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)

The table below presents the reconciliation of net revenue growth (decline) calculated according to GAAP to currency neutral net revenue, a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

CURRENCY NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION



Three months ended

December 31, 2021

Year ended December

31, 2021 Total Net Revenue





Net revenue growth - GAAP 8.9%

27.0% Foreign exchange impact (0.7)%

(2.3)% Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 8.2%

24.7%







North America





Net revenue growth - GAAP 15.1%

29.4% Foreign exchange impact (0.4)%

(0.8)% Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 14.7%

28.6%







EMEA





Net revenue growth - GAAP 24.2%

40.8% Foreign exchange impact (1.4)%

(5.8)% Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 22.8%

35.0%







Asia-Pacific





Net revenue growth - GAAP (5.9)%

32.3% Foreign exchange impact (1.1)%

(6.5)% Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP (7.0)%

25.8%







Latin America





Net revenue growth - GAAP (21.7)%

18.5% Foreign exchange impact (1.4)%

(4.1)% Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP (23.1)%

14.4%







Total International





Net revenue growth - GAAP 3.0%

34.3% Foreign exchange impact (1.3)%

(5.9)% Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 1.7%

28.4%

Under Armour, Inc. For the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

The tables below present the reconciliation of the Company's condensed consolidated statement of operations presented in accordance with GAAP to certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN RECONCILIATION

in '000s

Three months ended

December 31, 2021

Year ended

December 31, 2021 GAAP Gross margin

50.7%

50.3% Add: Impact of restructuring charges recorded under cost of goods sold

— bps

10 bps Adjusted gross margin

50.7%

50.4%



ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION

in '000s

Three months ended

December 31, 2021

Year ended

December 31, 2021 GAAP Income from operations

$ 86,131

$ 486,290 Add: Impact of restructuring and impairment charges

14,136

40,518 Add: Impact of restructuring charges recorded under cost of goods sold

—

$ 515 Adjusted income from operations

$ 100,267

$ 527,323



ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION

in '000s

Three months ended

December 31, 2021

Year ended

December 31, 2021 GAAP Net income

$ 109,657

$ 360,060 Add: Impact of restructuring and impairment charges

14,136

40,518 Add: Impact of restructuring charges recorded under cost of goods sold

—

515 Add: Impact of amortization of debt discount

898

12,927 Add: Impact of loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes

—

58,526 Add: Impact of earn-out recorded in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform

(35,000)

(35,000) Add: Impact of provision for income taxes

(22,208)

(40,643) Adjusted net income

$ 67,483

$ 396,903



ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION





Three months ended

December 31, 2021

Year ended

December 31, 2021 GAAP Diluted net income per share

$ 0.23

$ 0.77 Add: Impact of restructuring and impairment charges

0.03

0.09 Add: Impact of restructuring charges recorded under cost of goods sold

—

— Add: Impact of amortization of debt discount

—

0.03 Add: Impact of loss on extinguishment of convertible senior notes

—

0.12 Add: Impact of earn-out recorded in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform

(0.07)

(0.07) Add: Impact of provision for income taxes

(0.05)

(0.09) Adjusted diluted income per share

$ 0.14

$ 0.85



Under Armour, Inc. As of December 31, 2021, and 2020

COMPANY-OWNED & OPERATED DOOR COUNT





December 31,



2021

2020 Factory House

180

176 Brand House

19

18 North America total doors

199

194









Factory House

144

134 Brand House

79

111 International total doors

223

245









Factory House

324

310 Brand House

98

129 Total doors

422

439

