NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti today became the first independent performance marketing agency to win the Microsoft Agency Partner of the Year award for demonstrating excellence in engagement, revenue growth, and depth of partnership across all of Microsoft Advertising. It is the first time Microsoft honored an independent agency since it first created the award six years ago.

Tinuiti Named Microsoft Agency Partner of the Year; As First Independent Agency to Receive Award, Tinuiti Recognized for Depth of Partnership, Client Results and Performance (PRNewswire)

Tinuiti's decades plus partnership with Microsoft Advertising has transformed over the years to meet the ever-evolving needs of the digital advertising landscape, to earn the reputation as early and extensive adaptors of new products that deliver the best performance results for their established and emerging roster of clients. With 32% year-over-year growth with Microsoft Advertising, Tinuiti showed clear intentions of continuing to grow the partnership into 2022. This year's awards theme was "Together we are Limitless," to reflect the powerful impact that key partnerships have had this past year, amid continued uncertainty and renewed opportunities.

"As the first independent agency to win Agency Partner of the Year, we're extremely honored to be recognized for driving innovation, efficiency and growth for our clients. As an independent firm, we are able to provide a limitless approach to what's possible, to deliver the strongest brand performance and ROI for our clients. We value the Microsoft partnership, one that has been a true collaborative exchange to help solve complex business issues for our clients and who has been there as we grew to become the largest independent performance marketing agency." – Obele Brown-West, Tinuiti's Chief Solutions Officer.

Tinuiti and Microsoft Teams leveraged the firm's proprietary, award-winning technology, Mobius, a suite of AI-enabled marketing intelligence and media activation technology, to unify data sources into an ecosystem where data is interconnected to provide a truly unified marketing strategy. Tinuiti's Media teams utilized Mobius to re-forecast during uncertain times and pivot ad strategy quickly as the pandemic and societal events required brands to shift course frequently.

"Microsoft Advertising is delighted to show our appreciation and acknowledge the well-deserved recognition for Tinuiti with the Agency Partner of the Year. Our partners are critical to our business and it's a privilege to recognize those who lead with a spirit of collaboration, innovation and inclusive behavior. Our partners have displayed a strong commitment to their clients, and to their communities during a time of uncertainty and disruption." – Sean O'Connor, International Marketing Director at Microsoft Advertising.

Tinuiti has built strong relationships with all the major tech platforms as a charter member of the Amazon Advertising Agency Partner Network; Google Premier Partner (top 3% of all agencies) and International Growth Partner; Meta Premium Marketing Partner, Kochava Authorized Agency Partner and the first independent agency in the US to receive official TikTok Marketing accreditation.

Tinuiti has experienced rapid expansion, growing seven-fold in size since 2017. Tinuiti welcomed nearly 700 new employees in the last 12 months, nearing 1,100 in headcount, a 59% year-over-year increase. The firm has consistently been on the forefront of emerging spaces years ahead of the competition—from Amazon and Retail Media, to being a respected industry thought leader on data privacy, to breaking out ahead on streaming advertising. The company is currently hiring for multiple roles across divisions to keep pace with growth.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV and the Triopoly of Google, Facebook, Amazon, with nearly $3 billion in digital media under management and over 1,000 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV and mobile apps, CRM and Aemail marketing, and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius. For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tinuiti