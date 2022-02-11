One of a Kind Engagement Ring NFTs

Luxury jeweler bluboho launches the world's first "PFP" (Profile Picture) Collection for NFT Proposals

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today bluboho introduces the world's first engagement NFT PFPs. Each NFT is a one-of-one piece of art and is accompanied by a one-of-a-kind sapphire ring from bluboho's "To the Stars" collection. The Montana-mined sapphires are ethically-sourced, artisan-cut, and set in recycled yellow gold. Each ring from the collection and accompanying artwork is completely unique and will never be reproduced.

Launching just in time for Valentine's Day, the kick off to engagement season, the commemorative artwork may become a part of the very first NFT proposal in history. Each custom piece of digital art was inspired by the center stone in its respective ring, telling a unique story of love written in the stars.

"bluboho was born out of a desire to mark moments. We have always loved the idea of carrying tiny tokens with us that represent our most cherished memories and jewelry has always been that token. Now we're seeing these tokens-of-affection being exchanged digitally, and the idea of matching our one-of-a-kind jewelry with one-of-a-kind art and minted forever on the blockchain is so romantic." - Maggie Aurocco, bluboho founder.

Each one-of-a-kind art piece is available for purchase via OpenSea and includes unlockable content in the form of a code to redeem the ring that matches the artwork. Every NFT was minted on the Ethereum blockchain and has been carbon-offset with a donation through Aerial. In addition, bluboho's lasting environmental commitment is echoed by their contributions to 1% For The Planet ~ ensuring 1% of all sales goes back to Mother Earth.

The move marks an important international expansion for bluboho which has turned into an eCommerce empire and continues to establish wholesale relationships in the US and around the world.

ABOUT BLUBOHO

named "blu," after the colour of the water and sky, to impart the notion of endless possibility. "boho" after a free-spirited lifestyle, bluboho is a fine jewelry company that carries ethically sourced, raw and refined jewelry pieces. bluboho creates jewelry and an experience worthy of the moments they mark. each piece tells a story. each experience is a memory in the making.

Visit https://opensea.io/collection/bluboho-to-the-stars , https://www.bluboho.com/collections/one-of-a-kind-rings-with-nfts/ , https://www.bluboho.com/ or follow us on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/bluboho/ for more information.

