Naples Firm Vernon Litigation Group And Kristian Kraszewski, Esq. File Arbitration Claim Where Pruco Securities Broker Brian Scot Kazinec Borrowed From Client Investments

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernon Litigation Group, based in Naples, Florida, and Kristian Kraszewski, Esq., have teamed up to represent an investor whose Pruco Securities, LLC broker Brian Scot Kazinec took unauthorized loans from the investor's insurance policies. The loans were hidden from the investor for many years. Even after the broker disclosed the existence of some loans, not every loan was identified. This loan arrangement violated FINRA Rule 3240.

FINRA Rule 3240 governs borrowing and lending arrangements between registered representatives and customers of their member firm. This type of borrowing and lending is disfavored in the securities industry. Indeed, it is strictly prohibited unless it passes a stringent approval process overseen by the member firm.

Our client has suffered significant damages as a result of Kazinec's misconduct, and due to Pruco's lack of supervision. If your broker has borrowed money from you, or one of your loved ones, you may be entitled to a financial recovery. One of our securities attorneys will happily provide you with a free overview of any potential securities arbitration and litigation claims you may have.

For more information, visit our website at http://www.vernonlitigation.com/ or contact Vernon Litigation Group by phone at 1-877-649-5394 or by e-mail at info@vernonlitigation.com to speak with a representative of Vernon Litigation Group.

