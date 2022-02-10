"Welcome to Flavortown!" - Gander Group Partners with Guy Fieri

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef, restaurateur, New York Times Best Selling author, and Emmy Award-winning TV host, Guy Fieri is one of the world's most recognizable and influential culinary stars. Now Guy Fieri is working with Gander Group to create an exclusive line of cookware for fans and at-home chefs everywhere.

This new selection of kitchen essentials will feature pots, pans, bakeware, casserole dishes, utensils, and grilling accessories – all with the Guy Fieri flair for fun and flavor. Items will be available to casino guests to support loyalty gifting programs from Gander Group's 300+ casino partners.

"We are absolutely thrilled about this partnership with Guy Fieri!" says Gander Group CEO, Josh Blake. "Personally, I've been a fan of Guy and his shows for years – and I am confident the casinos we serve will delight their players with the high-quality cookware we are producing. Rewarding guests with a free gift is nice, but rewarding them with exceptional items from a well-known brand creates the type of memorable customer experience that casinos strive for."

Guy Fieri is enshrined with his name on the Hollywood Walk Fame, and now his name and his appreciation for great food will make its way inside kitchens across the country.

"When I'm cookin' at home or in one of my restaurants, top quality cookware is a necessity. So I'm stoked about this opportunity to provide real-deal quality cooking essentials to casino guests so they too can perform their best in the kitchen," says Fieri.

About Gander Group

Gander Group partners with internationally recognized brands and hundreds of casinos across America to provide trend-forward product development and merchandising solutions. Learn more at gandergroup.com.

About Knuckle Sandwich

Guy and his team at Knuckle Sandwich, LLC, have created a thriving food and beverage empire. He recently launched Flavortown Kitchen, a 175-location virtual brand to complement his 80 plus scratch kitchen restaurant concepts worldwide. In addition, he's partnered with legendary rocker and spirits pioneer, Sammy Hagar in Santo Tequila. On land and at sea, from the Las Vegas Strip to the Atlantic City Boardwalk, from South Africa to Colombia and from Costa Rica to Dubai, Guy's culinary and spirits creations are enjoyed globally, every day.

