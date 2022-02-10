MGM Growth Properties Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Growth Properties LLC ("MGP" or the "Company") (NYSE: MGP) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Net income attributable to MGP Class A shareholders for the quarter was $52.0 million, or $0.33 per dilutive share, and for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $205.5 million, or $1.36 per dilutive share.

Financial highlights for the fourth quarter of 2021:

Consolidated rental revenue of $193.0 million ;

Consolidated net income of $87.0 million , or $0.32 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;

Consolidated Funds From Operations (1) ("FFO") of $160.2 million , or $0.60 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;

Consolidated Adjusted Funds From Operations (2) ("AFFO") of $179.5 million , or $0.67 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (3) ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $249.4 million ;

General and administrative expenses of $6.2 million ; and

Income from unconsolidated affiliate of $25.0 million .

Financial highlights for the year ended December 31, 2021:

Consolidated rental revenue of $757.9 million ;

Consolidated net income of $359.2 million , or $1.33 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;

FFO of $638.4 million , or $2.37 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;

AFFO of $693.3 million , or $2.57 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;

Adjusted EBITDA of $979.2 million ;

General and administrative expenses of $18.1 million ; and

Income from unconsolidated affiliate of $100.8 million .

As of December 31, 2021, there were approximately 268.1 million Operating Partnership units outstanding in the Operating Partnership of which MGM owned approximately 111.4 million, or 41.5%, while MGP owns the remaining 58.5%.

On October 29, 2021, the Company acquired the real estate assets of MGM Springfield from MGM for $400 million of cash consideration. MGM Springfield was added to the MGM-MGP Master Lease between the Company and MGM and, as a result, the annual rent payment increased by $30 million.

In addition, on December 13, 2021, MGM entered into an agreement to sell the equity interests of The Mirage to an affiliate of Seminole Hard Rock Entertainment, Inc ("Hard Rock"). Upon closing, the master lease agreement between the Company and MGM (or MGM's master lease with VICI, in the event that the VICI transaction is consummated prior to closing) will be amended and restated to reflect a $90 million reduction in annual cash rent and a new lease will be entered into with Hard Rock to reflect an initial $90 million annual cash rent. The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2022, subject to certain closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the consummation or termination of the VICI transaction.

The following table provides a reconciliation of MGP's consolidated net income to FFO, AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021:



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021

Consolidated

(In thousands, except per unit amounts) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures





Net income $ 87,036

$ 359,240 Depreciation1 62,163

235,485 Share of depreciation of unconsolidated affiliate 10,499

41,941 Property transactions, net 502

1,710 Funds From Operations 160,200

638,376 Amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges 8,257

33,649 Share of amortization of financing costs of unconsolidated affiliate 65

257 Non-cash compensation expense 2,537

4,827 Straight-line rental revenues, excluding lease incentive asset 17,897

66,293 Share of straight-line rental revenues of unconsolidated affiliate (12,135)

(49,028) Amortization of lease incentive asset and deferred revenue on non-

normal tenant improvements 4,628

18,509 Acquisition-related expenses 935

7,500 Non-cash ground lease rent, net 260

1,038 Other expenses 540

1,643 Gain on unhedged interest rate swaps, net (6,056)

(39,071) Provision for income taxes 2,376

9,328 Adjusted Funds From Operations 179,504

693,321 Interest income (56)

(593) Interest expense 64,530

265,942 Share of interest expense of unconsolidated affiliate 13,731

54,476 Amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges (8,257)

(33,649) Share of amortization of financing costs of unconsolidated affiliate (65)

(257) Adjusted EBITDA $ 249,387

$ 979,240







Weighted average Operating Partnership units outstanding





Basic 268,190

269,674 Diluted 268,375

269,868







Earnings per Operating Partnership unit





Basic $ 0.32

$ 1.33 Diluted $ 0.32

$ 1.33







FFO per Operating Partnership unit





Diluted $ 0.60

$ 2.37 AFFO per Operating Partnership unit





Diluted $ 0.67

$ 2.57

(1) Includes depreciation on Mandalay Bay real estate assets through February 14, 2020.

Financial Position

The Company had $8.1 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021. Cash received from rent payments under the Master Lease for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 was $215.9 million and $844.3 million, respectively. Cash received from distributions from the unconsolidated affiliate, MGP BREIT Venture, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 was $23.7 million and $94.1 million, respectively.

On January 15, 2022, the Operating Partnership made a cash distribution of $140.8 million relating to the fourth quarter, $58.5 million of which was paid to MGM and $82.3 million of which was paid to MGP. Simultaneously, MGP paid a cash dividend of $0.525 per share.

The Company's debt at December 31, 2021 was as follows (in thousands):



December 31, 2021 Senior secured credit facility:

Senior secured revolving credit facility $ 50,000 5.625% senior notes, due 2024 1,050,000 4.625% senior notes, due 2025 800,000 4.50% senior notes, due 2026 500,000 5.75% senior notes, due 2027 750,000 4.50% senior notes, due 2028 350,000 3.875% senior notes, due 2029 750,000 Total principal amount of debt 4,250,000 Less: Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs (33,123) Total debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs $ 4,216,877

Details



1 Consolidated Funds From Operations ("FFO") is consolidated net income (computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP), excluding gains and losses from sales or disposals of property (presented as property transactions, net), plus depreciation, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts plus the Company's share of depreciation of its unconsolidated affiliate.



2 Consolidated Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is FFO as adjusted for amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges; the Company's share of amortization of financing costs of its unconsolidated affiliate; non-cash compensation expense; straight-line rental revenue (which is defined as the difference between contractual rent and cash rent payments, excluding lease incentive asset amortization); the Company's share of straight-line rental revenues of its unconsolidated affiliate; amortization of lease incentive asset and deferred revenue relating to non-normal tenant improvements; acquisition-related expenses; non-cash ground lease rent, net; other expenses; gain on unhedged interest rate swaps, net; and provision for income taxes.



3 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA ("Adjusted EBITDA") is consolidated net income (computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP) as adjusted for gains and losses from sales or disposals of property (presented as property transactions, net); depreciation; the Company's share of depreciation of its unconsolidated affiliate; amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges; the Company's share of amortization of financing costs of its unconsolidated affiliate; non-cash compensation expense; straight-line rental revenue; the Company's share of straight-line rental revenues of its unconsolidated affiliate; amortization of lease incentive asset and deferred revenue relating to non-normal tenant improvements; acquisition-related expenses; non-cash ground lease rent, net; other expenses; gain on unhedged interest rate swaps, net; interest income; interest expense (including amortization of financing costs and cash flow hedges); the Company's share of interest expense (including amortization of financing costs) of its unconsolidated affiliate; and provision for income taxes.

FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental performance measures that have not been prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") that management believes are useful to investors in comparing operating and financial results between periods. Management believes that this is especially true since these measures exclude depreciation and management believes that real estate values fluctuate based on market conditions rather than depreciating in value ratably on a straight-line basis over time. The Company believes such a presentation also provides investors with a meaningful measure of the Company's operating results in comparison to the operating results of other REITs. Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors to further supplement AFFO and FFO and to provide investors a performance metric which excludes interest expense. In addition to non-cash items, the Company adjusts AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA for acquisition-related expenses. While we do not label these expenses as non-recurring, infrequent or unusual, management believes that it is helpful to adjust for these expenses when they do occur to allow for comparability of results between periods because each acquisition is (and will be) of varying size and complexity and may involve different types of expenses depending on the type of property being acquired and from whom.

FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent cash flow from operations as defined by U.S. GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income as defined by U.S. GAAP and are not indicative of cash available to fund all cash flow needs. Investors are also cautioned that FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit and Adjusted EBITDA as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other REITs due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions.

Reconciliations of consolidated net income to FFO, AFFO and Adjusted EBITDA are included in this release.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 13 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2021, MGP's portfolio of destination resorts, the Park, Empire Resort Casino, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprised approximately 32,700 hotel rooms, 1.7 million casino square footage, and 3.6 million convention square footage. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries. For more information about MGP, visit the Company's website at http://www.mgmgrowthproperties.com.

This release includes "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGP's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MGP has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to MGP's ability to complete the VICI Transaction on the anticipated terms or at all; MGP's ability to receive, or delays in obtaining, any regulatory approvals required to own its properties, or other delays or impediments to completing MGP's planned acquisitions or projects, including any acquisitions of properties from MGM; the ultimate timing and outcome of any planned acquisitions or projects; MGP's ability to maintain its status as a REIT; the availability of and the ability to identify suitable and attractive acquisition and development opportunities and the ability to acquire and lease those properties on favorable terms; MGP's ability to access capital through debt and equity markets in amounts and at rates and costs acceptable to MGP; changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs or to the gaming or lodging industries; and other factors described in MGP's period reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, MGP is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGP updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues













Rental revenue $ 193,031

$ 188,304

$ 757,941

$ 768,442 Ground lease and other 6,006

6,039

24,122

24,155 Total Revenues 199,037

194,343

782,063

792,597















Expenses













Depreciation 62,163

58,161

235,485

236,853 Property transactions, net 502

192

1,710

195,182 Ground lease expense 5,888

5,921

23,648

23,681 Acquisition-related expenses 935

—

7,500

980 General and administrative 6,195

3,987

18,055

16,076 Total Expenses 75,683

68,261

286,398

472,772















Other income (expense)













Income from unconsolidated affiliate 25,016

25,030

100,824

89,056 Interest income 56

442

593

4,345 Interest expense (64,530)

(64,237)

(265,942)

(228,786) Gain on unhedged interest rate swaps, net 6,056

7,495

39,071

4,664 Other (540)

(182)

(1,643)

(18,999)

(33,942)

(31,452)

(127,097)

(149,720) Income before income taxes 89,412

94,630

368,568

170,105 Provision for income taxes (2,376)

(3,370)

(9,328)

(9,734) Net income 87,036

91,260

359,240

160,371 Less: Net income attributable to

noncontrolling interest (34,988)

(49,777)

(153,737)

(84,242) Net income attributable to Class A

shareholders $ 52,048

$ 41,483

$ 205,503

$ 76,129















Weighted average Class A shares

outstanding:













Basic 156,818

131,574

151,000

129,491 Diluted 157,003

131,780

151,194

129,653















Earnings per Class A share













Basic $ 0.33

$ 0.32

$ 1.36

$ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.33

$ 0.31

$ 1.36

$ 0.59

MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) (Unaudited)



December 31,

2021

2020 ASSETS Real estate investments, net $ 8,780,521

$ 8,310,737 Lease incentive asset 487,141

507,161 Investment in unconsolidated affiliate 816,756

810,066 Cash and cash equivalents 8,056

626,385 Prepaid expenses and other assets 22,237

25,525 Above market lease, asset 38,293

39,867 Operating lease right-of-use assets 278,102

280,565 Total assets $ 10,431,106

$ 10,600,306







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities





Debt, net $ 4,216,877

$ 4,168,959 Due to MGM Resorts International and affiliates 172

316 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 57,543

124,109 Accrued interest 55,685

48,505 Dividend and distribution payable 140,765

136,484 Deferred revenue 221,542

156,760 Deferred income taxes, net 41,217

33,298 Operating lease liabilities 337,460

341,133 Total liabilities 5,071,261

5,009,564







Shareholders' equity





Class A shares: no par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 156,750,325 and

131,459,651 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively —

— Additional paid-in capital 3,735,727

3,114,331 Accumulated deficit (537,715)

(422,897) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (41,189)

(51,197) Total Class A shareholders' equity 3,156,823

2,640,237 Noncontrolling interest 2,203,022

2,950,505 Total shareholders' equity 5,359,845

5,590,742 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,431,106

$ 10,600,306

