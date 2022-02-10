Indigov Wins NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement Awarded by the State of Utah Indigov's citizen engagement platform can now be procured by eligible public entities through the NASPO ValuePoint cooperative purchasing program

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigov , the leading constituent communications platform for government agencies, elected officials and their staff, announced that it has won a National Association of State Procurement Officials"NASPO"ValuePoint Master Agreement executed by the State of Utah and is available nationwide to be purchased by eligible public entities. Through a signed Participating Addendum with the Utah State Division of Purchasing, Indigov is now immediately available to every public entity, at every level of government, in the State of Utah.

In addition to being the first state to enter into a Participating Addendum with Indigov, Utah led the RFP that yielded the NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement.

"As we are moving towards a digital first world and more constituents are engaging through social media and email, governments are turning to modern technology to improve communication with their constituents," said Alexander Kouts, CEO and Founder of Indigov. "Working with the State of Utah, Indigov can accelerate the procurement process to get public agencies access to our citizen engagement platform and allow teams to quickly respond to messages and spend more time on casework."

State and local governments can use Indigov's services for communications and outreach, managing casework, and triaging mass emails that would otherwise overwhelm their inboxes. Offices using the technology can reduce average response time from months to minutes. Indigov's tagging system also allows staffers to identify trends and track information related to common constituent inquiries. Indigov leverages encryption and security standards trusted by over 120,000 companies, federal and state government agencies, including the FCC, the EPA, and the GSA.

About Indigov

Indigov is the leading technology platform for elected officials to communicate with their constituents in a more meaningful, modern way. Indigov has already reduced average response time from months to minutes. It gives elected officials and their staffs unprecedented capabilities and data insights. To learn more, please visit: indigov.com

About NASPO ValuePoint

The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO®) is a non-profit association made up of the directors of the central purchasing offices in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States. Its cooperative purchasing division, NASPO ValuePoint® facilitates cooperative public procurement solutions, using a Lead State ModelTM, to deliver competitively sourced contracts offering outstanding prices, favorable conditions, and value-added services.

View original content:

SOURCE Indigov