HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2022 -- A securities fraud class action has been filed against Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB).

Class Period: June 7, 2021 – Jan. 11, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 8, 2022

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit challenges Biogen's and senior management's statements about their June 7, 2021 announcement that the FDA approved Biogen's ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer's and the treatment's annual price tag would be $56,000.

Defendants made allegedly false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Biogen submitted the same data to the FDA for approval of ADUHELM that had already, in March 2019, showed the drug had insufficient clinical benefit and supported abandonment; (2) Biogen executives enlisted the FDA's Director of the Office of Neuroscience (Billy Dunn) to find a path forward for approval; (3) Biogen and senior management waged an undisclosed lobbying campaign with the FDA that was instrumental to the decision to file and approve ADUHELM based on prior clinical data supporting abandonment of the drug; and (4) Medicare and third party payors were unlikely to pay for ADUHELM.

Yet, after defendants'' June 7 announcements, news surfaced reporting ADUHELM was dangerous and ineffective, hospital networks refused to prescribe it, major insurance companies refused to pay for it, FDA advisory panel members resigned in protest over its approval, Congressional members demanded explanations of how ADUHELM was approved, and the FTC and SEC opened inquiries about ADUHELM and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services initially refused to pay for ADUHELM except under limited circumstances – for those patients in a hospital-sponsored clinical trial.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving defendants lied about Biogen's FDA submission and intentionally misrepresented the company's business prospects," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

