ESG Sets Records for Second Consecutive Year

Increasing need for Customer Success as a Service® continues as CS industry advances

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG, the leader in Customer Success as a Service®, is proud to announce record-breaking year-end results for the second consecutive year. The company's unique approach combines consultation, process development, people, and automation to improve the Customer Success capabilities and maturity of technology companies.

The customer-first mantra of the subscription economy isn't going anywhere anytime soon, but many technology businesses lack the knowledge, experience, or bandwidth to implement customer-centric strategies, so they turn to ESG.

ESG 2021 accomplishments:

Significant year-over-year growth in both revenue and earnings

Added ten new clients, from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 Enterprises

Earned expansions with seven existing Enterprise clients

Increased pipeline of new business opportunity by more than 2x

Attracted top executive talent to add depth and scope of leadership capabilities

Expanded employee base into 11 new states to broaden access to top talent

Increased employee count by 1.5x to add specialized skillsets

Awarded industry recognition from SuccessCOACHING

Partnered with Customer Success Community platform inSided to co-create content

Launched monthly webinar series featuring Customer Success industry leaders

2021 new clients:

Global public career marketplace provider

Leading social media management platform

Public multinational manufacturing conglomerate

High-growth fintech company for B2B payments

Public global 3D imaging technology company

Innovative customer marketing platform

Business information market leader

Big Four accounting & consulting firm

Medical billing & consulting group

Leading IT software provider

"Coming off of two years in a row with 'best ever' results after two decades in business is extremely validating," said ESG CEO Michael Harnum. "Where many companies struggled through the uncertain landscape of 2020 and 2021, ESG has thrived. We've done so by placing a bet in the marketplace that the value of Customer Success would only continue to increase over time, and the need for our services has skyrocketed right along with it."

About ESG

ESG delivers Customer Success as a Service® (CSaaS), enabling technology companies to build, operationalize, and transform their Customer Success organization. ESG's services enable clients to accomplish their ultimate goal of reduced churn and increased retention. ESG combines consultation, process development, people, and automation to increase clients' Customer Success capabilities. Learn more at esgsuccess.com.

