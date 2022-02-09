Salad Station Seeks National Expansion Through the Freshest Franchising Opportunity

HAMMOND, La., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salad Station – a fully customizable salad restaurant concept famous for serving farm-fresh gourmet ingredients – is looking to capitalize on the growth it experienced throughout the course of the pandemic. The brand was able to keep all of their locations open during this time as it now expands into new markets through franchising. Since opening in 2012 and franchising since 2015, the brand has grown to 26 locations, with recent openings in New Orleans, LA and Gulfport, MS. The brand has also signed a development deal this month which will bring a location to Oxford, MS. The franchise expects to enter three new states including Texas, Arkansas, and Tennessee in the first half of the year showcasing how ripe the franchise opportunity is in 2022 while showing the world how easy it is to eat healthy.

Salad Station's success can be attributed to its unique pay-by-the-pound business concept and the simplicity of its franchise-ready business model. The brand has been able to offer delicious salads by the pound, giving customers the chance to eat as much, or as little, as they would like while reducing waste in the process. In addition, the brand offers delicious soups and gourmet wraps, giving everyone the chance to find something great to eat. Since its founding in 2012, the brand has been praised for giving healthy and affordable options to those who may not have had an opportunity before. Its large and fully customizable menu gives customers a chance to create their perfect meal while still allowing for creative opportunities to grow and innovate into the future.

"We truly believe that what we have created here is something special," said Co-Founder and CEO of Salad Station, Scott Henderson. "The pandemic has definitely thrown some hurdles our way, but through it all, our team has persevered and established the foundation of a true, gourmet and fresh brand. I'm thrilled and eagerly awaiting what the future has in store for us and our entire Salad Station family."

Henderson, a family man with a passion for serving his community and family's farming legacy, was helping his mother and business partner Cindy, manage their family's produce markets when the Salad Station idea came alive. They had always wanted to be able to offer gourmet salads with fresh local produce combined with fast and friendly service to everyone in their community. The combination and passion for farming, family, and fresh products came to fruition as a restaurant in 2012 when the first Salad Station in Hammond, LA opened.

Salad Station has plans to have 50 locations open by the beginning of 2024 and 100 locations by 2027. The brand's blooming success can be attributed to its gourmet and fully customizable menu, small waste footprint, and the fact that it is pioneering a new category of salad restaurants that has never been seen before. With no prior experience required, Salad Station is ready to help anyone become a part of their growing family.

Salad Station is now searching for franchisees looking to become single-unit operators, who align with the family-focused culture of the brand. As Henderson says, "Our franchising opportunity was made with family in mind. No experience required, friendly hours, and proven systems that will make the whole family proud!" With a franchise fee of $30,000 the estimated initial investment to open a Salad Station franchise is $192,300- $373,800. For more information on Salad Station, or if interested in a franchising opportunity, please visit https://thesaladstation.com/ .

Founded in 2012 and franchising since 2015, Salad Station prides itself as a gourmet salad restaurant serving fresh local produce combined with fast and friendly service. The brand has introduced an entirely new category of restaurant, allowing customers to pay by the pound, and encouraging customers to eat as they like while reducing waste in the process. Salad Station currently has 26 locations open throughout the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.saladstationfranchise.com/.

